Alabama Teammate Dismisses 360lb Kadyn Proctor Weight Concerns With Major Camp Detail

Kadyn Proctor is 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds. As a starter, the Bama offensive tackle has now played 25 games in his first two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and it’s not just because of that build. #74 also “lifts” and “jumps” in a freakish way, which was officially noticed by The Athletic, and was cleared by his offensive colleague in Bama’s right guard, who was surprisingly seen taking in first-string reps.

Proctor’s frame is what first grabs your attention, but what’s keeping him on the field is how absurdly nimble that frame moves. The former five-star might be the biggest athlete on Alabama’s roster—but don’t mistake him for being just a body mover. Geno VanDeMark didn’t hesitate to vouch for the Left Tackle he lines up next to. “He’s taking another step to being that elite left tackle that you’re gonna see on Sundays. So I think he’s done a great job of just being vocal, being the same guy every day. I think he does a great job of that. He’s a top, man. Like, when you go out there and play next to him, he’s playing hard. You know, it’s awesome to see that.”

But VanDeMark didn’t stop at leadership traits or toughness. He went straight for the mic-drop. “A lot of people kind of worry about his weight a little bit, but it’s some of the worst besides him. Like, how athletic is that guy? He’s a freaky athlete. He’s faster than—I hate to admit this, let’s put this out there, but it might hurt my stock, but it might help his. He is faster than me. Like, we run sprints. It’s me and him. We’re next to each other. He outweighs me by a good amount.” Kadyn Proctor’s been clocked with elite straight-line speed for a lineman, and his explosion off the snap has been verified by multiple NFL scouts circling Tuscaloosa.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

He’s also one of the best athletes in the country, period. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman ranks Kadyn Proctor as the No. 2 ‘freak’ in the land based on his physical gifts. And it’s not just Proctor representing the Tide in that elite club. Bama had three OLs make the cut: center Parker Brailsford at No. 20, and guard Jaeden Roberts—earning his second straight appearance—checking in at No. 27.

Ironically, Roberts himself is caught in the middle of a rotation right now. During Sunday’s practice, the returning starter at right guard was seen working with the second team, while VanDeMark took first-team reps next to Kam Dewberry at left guard. It’s a loaded room, and the vacancy left by Tyler Booker has created a fierce battle that could come down to who offers more “schematic flexibility”.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the shift by praising VanDeMark’s ‘versatility’, a quality that clearly gives him added value in a group where everyone is a mauler. VanDeMark, for his part, kept his response mature and even-keeled: “Regardless of whatever room I’m with, [I’m] trying to just go block the guy in front of me and play the best football I can with whoever is next to me.” It’s hard to ignore the chemistry forming between Proctor and VanDeMark—and how that might influence lineup decisions moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In DeBoer’s zone-based scheme, it’s not just about brute strength but about cohesion, communication, and movement efficiency. Having a 366-pound LT who can pull, seal, and sprint like a linebacker gives Alabama a rare anchor on the edge.

Kadyn Proctor is a gym freak too

If you’re still raising an eyebrow over Kadyn Proctor’s 366-pound frame, you might want to sit down for this next part—because his lifting and leaping numbers are nothing short of superhero material. Proctor squats 815 pounds, benches 535, and power cleans a jaw-dropping 405. That’s not just offensive lineman strong—that’s clear-out-the-weight-room strong.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And while most folks assume that much mass should come with limited mobility, Proctor flips the script. The big man has a 32-inch vertical and a 9-foot-3 broad jump, stats that would be impressive for a TE or LB—let alone at tackle. As Feldman puts it, “That 32-inch vertical is as much or more than five of the wideouts who were at this year’s combine. It’s the same as Colorado’s LaJohntay Wester, and he weighed 203 pounds less.”

That’s not just freaky—it’s video game stuff. Proctor, of course, has already put together two stellar seasons in Tuscaloosa, and he’s not slowing down. “In his first season at Alabama, Proctor started at left tackle and was selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team by the conference coaches,” Feldman noted. The best moment was the percent grade and five knockdown blocks against UGA’s top-ranked defense last season, when Alabama didn’t allow a single sack. In 63 snaps vs South Carolina, Proctor didn’t give up a sack, pressure, or even a QB hit—and he logged five more knockdowns. If football ever gets boring, maybe Nate Oats should give him a basketball jersey.