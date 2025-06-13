Alabama Transfer Justice Haynes Proves Michigan Loyalty With Big Ohio State Confession

Justice Haynes got his first real taste of Michigan in the 2024 Rose Bowl. One game. One loss. But it changed everything. The Alabama running back watched the Wolverines dominate — and it stuck with him. That night wasn’t just the end of Nick Saban’s legendary run. It was the beginning of Haynes’ Michigan vision. When he hit the portal that December, his mind was made up. He saw what winning looked like — and he wanted in. He didn’t wait around for Alabama’s next stumble in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Haynes was already gone. Already looking maize and blue.

For Justice Haynes, the decision wasn’t just football — it was faith. The former Alabama back felt a shift coming. A pull toward something fresh. Something bigger. “I’m a big faith-based person, and I feel like God was leading me in a different direction,” said Haynes. “Forever happy and blessed for my time at Bama, but I felt like God was leading me in a different direction. But I needed a change of scenery. Needed something new.” Sometimes, a new chapter starts with a leap of faith — and Haynes was ready to jump.

Justice Haynes didn’t waste time proving his Michigan loyalty. On June 13, Pete Nakos reported that the Alabama transfer has already embraced the Wolverines’ culture. He chose Michigan over Ole Miss and South Carolina — but it was the bond with HC Sherrone Moore and running backs coach Tony Alford that sealed the deal. Haynes and Alford go way back — all the way to his high school days when Alford was recruiting him to Ohio State. That connection came full circle in Ann Arbor. When Haynes arrived, his Bama background sparked some playful smack talk from his new teammates. But working with Moore brought a sense of familiarity. It reminded him of Saban’s structure — tough love, high standards, and a clear path to greatness.

But it didn’t take long for Justice Haynes to grasp the heartbeat of Michigan football — beat Ohio State, no exceptions. The rivalry runs deep. The expectations run even deeper. “Whether you are the best player or the worst player on the team, you have to meet a certain standard, and it’s the Michigan standard,” he said. “If you have a problem with it or dislike it, that’s OK, then you can happily leave. There’s a certain standard that we have in Michigan. We abide by it.” Moreover, he added, “We don’t like Ohio State. We don’t wear red.” That’s not just talk — that’s the culture. And Haynes is all in.

Why not? During his transfer process, he teamed up with marketing powerhouse ESM to handle the business side of things. That partnership paid off. He recently secured an ownership stake in the rising juice startup, Loom. “ESM handled all the details behind the scenes so I can stay focused on my game and my goals,” he told On3. “Having a team that’s that reliable and invested makes a real difference.”

However, Justice Haynes brings SEC grit to B1G turf. The former 4-star back racked up 616 yards and nine TDs in two seasons at Alabama — but now, he’s suiting up for a program that demands the same thing: win it all, every year. At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, Haynes is built for the big stage. He knows the pressure. He lived it in Tuscaloosa. Now, he’s carrying that same championship mindset into Ann Arbor.

“Just to be the best player I could, and then team-wise, win a national championship,” said Haynes, when asked about his goals for the 2025 season. Adding, “We pride ourselves on running the ball and stopping the run. Going into a program where there are such prestige running backs, it’s a great honor to be playing at the University of Michigan. But then I know I control the controllables, and that’s just going out there and having fun and playing the game that I love.” So, the mission is clear — and Haynes is locked in.

Justice Haynes bleeds maize and blue now — but it was the people behind the scenes who sealed the deal. The bond with Sherrone Moore. The trust in Tony Alford. That’s what made Michigan feel like home. Simply put, for Haynes, it wasn’t just about the jersey. It was about who handed it to him.

Justice Haynes’ thoughts on Michigan HC and RBs coach

When Justice Haynes talks about Sherrone Moore, the respect is loud and clear. The Michigan head coach made a strong impression — blending energy, discipline, and vision. “He reminds me of a young Coach Saban in a lot of ways,” stated Haynes. Adding, “He’s going to kick it with you. He’s going to have fun with you. But then there is also a time to be serious and a time to be disciplined. Everything is discipline-oriented around there. We train differently from anyone else in the country. We work harder than anyone in the country, and we’re all about running the ball and stopping the run. That’s what we pride ourselves on, and that’s ultimately what led to my decision. I knew they were going to value the running back position, and I knew I could thrive in the offense.”

So, for Haynes, it wasn’t just about joining a program — it was about joining a mindset. One built on toughness, tradition, and the Michigan way. But Justice Haynes calls himself an all-around back — and with Jordan Marshall alongside him, he believes they can form one of the most dangerous backfield duos in the country this fall. However, behind that confidence is a bond that made Michigan feel like home. And his connection with Alford played a massive role in his transfer decision.

“Coach Alford is like a second father,” added Haynes. “We talk every day. We’re together every day, we’ll do dinner, we’ll laugh, we’ll have lunch. But then also, we know when to be serious on the football field. I love coach Alford. He’s really made a big impact on my life, and is going to continue to make an impact on my life. I’ll do anything for that man.” For Haynes, it’s more than football. It’s family.

And Justice Haynes has built quick chemistry in Ann Arbor — especially with Bryce Underwood, the nation’s No. 1 recruit and a potential Week 1 starter for Michigan. With two seasons of college ball under his belt, Haynes knows what a standout QB looks like — and he sees something special in Underwood. “Bryce is very mature beyond his years,” he said. “But then, at the same time, he’s also a kid. He likes to have fun, just like us. For people who don’t know Bryce a lot, he’s a kid who likes to have fun. He’s an 18-year-old kid. I go bowling with Bryce. I hang out with Bryce all the time.”

So, talented, grounded, and fun to be around — Haynes believes Bryce brings the full package. Now, let’s see what Haynes brings to Michigan this season.