Alabama Transfer Portal: Kalen DeBoer Struggles as 22 Players and HC Tries to Return to NIL Glory

Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide made history by reaching the CFP despite three losses. Still, that hope of making it count concluded with a Rose Bowl loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. Since then, the program has continued to identify players who enter the transfer portal in search of a fresh start or new opportunities.

With that, the rebuild has become an urgent task for DeBoer. Notably, Alabama has already lost 22 players, making the road ahead even more challenging for DeBoer to manage.

Alabama loses multiple players in the transfer portal

The O-line has taken one of the biggest hits. Developmental lineman Arkel Anugwom entered the portal after just one season, while former starter Wilkin Formby, who logged more than 1,000 snaps over two years, is transferring to Texas A&M.

Then OL Olaus Alinen, Center Joseph Ionata, OLs Micah DeBose, WR Jaylen Mbakwe, and Roq Montgomery have also departed, squeezing Alabama’s depth up front. Defensively, the losses have been just as notable.

Former 5-star Keon Keeley is entering the portal with two years of eligibility remaining, while LB Qua Russaw, who opened the 2025 season as a starter, has also moved on. Then, defensive linemen Kelby Collins, David Bird, and James Smith departed after rotational roles.

Additionally, LB Noah Carter is making a portal move, while safety Kameron Howard is headed to Boston College, further contributing to the attrition in the secondary. RB Jessie Washington also entered the transfer portal as the exodus continues.

More importantly, Alabama’s skill positions haven’t been spared either.

WRs Cole Adams, Jalen Hale, and walk-on MJ Chirgwin have entered the portal, along with RB Richard Young. Following that, special teams and depth contributors have also joined the exodus. Walk-on kicker Peter Notaro, long snapper David Bird, and several backups across units have all opted for new opportunities.

While most were depth pieces, the sheer volume underscores how competitive and unstable roster management has become in the NIL and portal era. Still, it hasn’t been all losses.

Using the portal, Alabama has added reinforcements, including Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson, Michigan offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn, Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford, USC defensive back Devan Thompkins, and NC State running back Hollywood Smothers. More importantly, WR Rico Scott has reportedly removed his name from the portal and will return to Alabama.

Besides, several key players are expected to return for Bama’s 2026 season, including OL Michael Carroll, QB Austin Mack, WR Ryan Williams, and RBs Kevin Riley, Daniel Hill, and AK Dear. While WR Lotzeir Brooks has also confirmed his return, others, such as Isaiah Horton and Keon Sabb, are still weighing their NFL Draft options.

But this rebuilding phase, focused on stacking talent, matters most as Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama looks to return to NIL-era glory.

Alabama needs to reload aggressively

NIL has a massive impact on acquiring key pieces through the transfer portal, something Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer is feeling after losing several players. That same NIL power has become a significant weapon for Georgia, helping fuel its dominant 2025 recruiting class.

“Georgia. A school like Georgia has the history where they can pay a little less,” stated an SEC NIL collective when asked what school spent its NIL money the smartest.

Just like that, trailing only Texas, Georgia finished with the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, and 247Sports estimated their collective NIL and recruiting funds to exceed $18 million for the 2025 cycle.

While those investments help attract elite talent, they are also paying dividends on the field. Georgia remained in the CFP hunt throughout the 2025 season before its run ended with a Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss.

For the 2025 recruiting class, Alabama’s average NIL valuation stands at $217,000, ranking the recruiting class third nationally. That figure shows how increased investment can help bring in key pieces to fill the gaps created by portal losses.

But acquiring talent alone isn’t the complete solution. Texas led the way in NIL spending yet failed to stay in the title race this season.

Therefore, the smarter path forward is targeted investment, allocating resources to the correct positions and building a system that suits those players, enabling development and long-term retention.