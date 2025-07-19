David Pollack Warns SEC Colleges About Sleeper QB Likely to Run Through Them

Less than 50 days to go before the start of the season, the chatter is building around top QBs. Especially in the SEC. You have the likes of Arch Manning, first year as the QB1 of the Longhorns. Then there is Garrett Nussmeier, the hopes of LSU on his back and a chance to increase his NFL draft stock. We have also heard about Gunner Stockton. Can he improve on what Carson Beck delivered for Georgia? However, amid all this chatter, one program is missing. In that program, there is a sleeper QB that David Pollack really likes!

Kalen DeBoer’s first year at Bama was along expected lines. New head coach, a team in transition, some great moments, and some Saturdays he’d like to forget. The 9-4 finish is respectable. However, the Tide fan base has become spoiled. Thanks to Nick Saban. The standard is too high. Going into his second year, the head coach won’t have the services of Jalen Milroe. So he must choose a leader under the center. For now, it looks like Ty Simpson will be that guy. The biggest question mark on Simpson is the fact that he couldn’t dethrone Milroe in the last two years. However, Pollack isn’t buying that.

“Alabama fans, listen up. Mac Jones Sat. He watched; he had elite skill around him; he came in. He knew the answers to the test already.” Jones had a stellar contribution to the Bama roster. Although the Florida native redshirted his first year, he went on to lead Bama’s 2020 undefeated national championship title campaign, defeating Ohio State in the final. He won the Manning Award and 2020 First-team All-SEC, among other accolades. Simpson is in a similar category. Add to that the fact that overall, the offense may be better this year.

“I think this system is going to look totally different,” Pollack continued. “I think Alabama’s offense is going to get way more explosive. They got to find the run game last year at the running back spot; they really struggled with that. The passing game will be more on time. In rhythm, ball out. Ryan Williams, you’re going to be like, that’s a bad mo—– shut your mouth.”

After the 2024 season, Bama saw 25 players leave, including the prized Jalen Milroe, for the NFL. But the returning production provides a positive outlook, as is evident by Bama raking in the No. 2 spot in the country in SP+ rankings. WR Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard are present to notch up the WR room. But Bama is aware of its shortcomings.

“We fell short of making the playoffs. It’s as simple as that, right? Giving yourself a chance to go compete for a championship. I think, there’s a lot of things that I’m super proud of that have happened within the program that are part of the progression. Yeah, we want it right now, too,” DeBoer said during the SEC Media event.

Pollack continued with his take. “With their offensive line, I think with the receiving core, I think Ty Simpson steps in. There’s a reason he was one of the most highly recruited kids in the country, and I just don’t think that sitting made him worse. I’m not worried about Ty Simpson.”

Simpson, a redshirt junior, saw limited appearances on the roster. He registered 16-of-29 passes for 381 yards. Nevertheless, he had a splendid high school career. The 6-1, 200-pound quarterback was one of the most sought-after high school recruits, raking in a five-star rating and the No. 2 QB spot in the Class of 2022. Not to forget his Tennessee Gatorade POY title as he led Westview High to the 2A Tennessee State championship.

QB battle lights up at Alabama

With Jalen Milroe’s departure to the NFL, Bama presently faces a QB1 lacuna, with three key candidates battling it out—Justin Mack, Keelon Russell, and Ty Simpson. Although Kalen DeBoer hinted at his favorite, no formal announcement took place. Mack had played previously under DeBoer at Washington, while Russell has emerged as the most hyped-up player, owing to his spot in the program as the highest-rated recruit.

But in a way, the QB1 battle subsided with DeBoer’s implied pick towards Simpson. “If we played today, you know he (Simpson) would be the starter,” DeBoer said at the SEC Media event. ” We announced that kind of after the spring. Nothing’s really changed since then. He’s done a great job of continuing to grow himself.”

Furthermore, the Crimson Tide has already received its fresh dose of firepower for the upcoming season, particularly aimed at Florida State. And it has all to do with Bama’s record last season. Seminoles QB Thomas Castellanos dug a hole for himself. “They don’t have Nick Saban to save them,” the QB put it. It took no time to spread like fire, with Bama’s defensive tackle Tim Keenan retorting with “the disrespect will be addressed.” It would be interesting to watch how this works next month. The Crimson Tide is scheduled to go against Florida State on Aug. 30.