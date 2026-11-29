The Iron Bowl had no shortage of drama, and the officials found themselves right in the middle of it. Auburn coach Alex Golesh spent parts of the night losing his cool over calls, while a 50-yard Tigers play was wiped out by a holding penalty that left fans furious. There were tears in the stands, trees rolled in celebration, and plenty of emotion on both sides as Auburn pulled off a 30-23 win over Alabama on Saturday night.

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Alabama (now 9-3, 6-3 SEC) was No. 6 and out of the SEC title game, so a win over Auburn was nearly a ticket into the 12-team playoff. A loss meant sweating out Selection Sunday with no ranked win on the resume. For Golesh, it was his first Iron Bowl in his first year, after Tuscaloosa since 2010, and the Tigers (8-4, 5-4) had already beaten No. 1 Georgia on the road. The Crimson Tide hadn’t lost a home game to an unranked team since 2007.

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Alex Golesh furious after controversial pass interference call

Golesh’s frustration started in the second quarter, with Auburn up 14-3. Alabama had third-and-goal from the 3-yard line, and Keelon Russell’s pass to Lotzeir Brooks fell incomplete. Then, a flag came out on Auburn cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant for pass interference.

First-and-goal, and two plays later, Russell hit Jay Lindsey for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 14-10. The ABC broadcast crew also questioned the penalty, according to an X post by CFB Kings. Play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler turned to ESPN rules analyst Matt Austin, who said he saw little contact that would justify the flag.

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Austin acknowledged that Auburn cornerback Pleasant touched the receiver as he went by, but didn’t believe the contact forced him off his route or disrupted the play. He made it clear he wasn’t convinced by the call, while Golesh continued shouting at the officials from the sideline.

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He was seen walking around, flailing his arms in disbelief.

Auburn’s 50-yard play called back

Auburn had a deep pass that would have flipped the field position, and it was called back for holding. The 50-yard play quickly became another flashpoint for Auburn fans. First Down Media on X called the holding penalty a bad decision, arguing that the blocker had his hands inside and made a clean block, while Alabama benefitted from the flag. Another X post from Power of Dixieland accused SEC officials of bailing out the Crimson Tide.

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The game featured 16 penalties, with both teams flagged eight times, but Auburn fans pointed to other missed calls as well. One appeared to show an Auburn pass rusher having his jersey pulled without a flag. Later, officials stopped an Auburn play for a “not ready” call rather than penalizing Alabama for having 12 players on the field.

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Golesh spoke about it at halftime, though without pointing a finger at anyone. “You create an explosive. There’s a holding call. The penalties have not been good for us,” he told Laura Rutledge. After the game, he said Auburn had “some crazy penalties,” then added, “Rookie year, I’ll leave it there.”

The calls didn’t decide the game, as turnovers did. Alabama’s Daniel Hill fumbled a direct snap on third-and-1 to open the fourth quarter, and Auburn’s Kaleb Harris returned it to the Alabama 14. Alex McPherson hit a 31-yard field goal for a 24-23 lead. Then Cody Sigler sacked Russell, forced a fumble, and Champ Anthony recovered it at the 14.

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Byrum Brown threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham for a 30-23 lead. Brown also ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and he converted a third-and-15 draw in the final three minutes to run out the clock.

Outside the Bryant-Denny Stadium, Auburn fans rolled the trees with toilet paper and drew an angry reaction from Alabama supporters. Reporter Michael Casagrande mentioned on X that the celebration did not sit well with the home crowd, while journalist Trey Wallace on X noted that Alabama fans were struggling to take in the loss after Auburn came to Tuscaloosa and ruined their Christmas.

Several Auburn fans were also reportedly seen crying as they left the stadium. On the Alabama side, frustration quickly turned toward Kalen DeBoer, with fans questioning his future and a potential 2027 buyout of around $67.5M entering the conversation.

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Alex Golesh gets emotional after Auburn’s stunning Iron Bowl win over Alabama

After the game, Golesh could barely keep his voice together.

“These kids fought the entire year,” Golesh said, according to an X post by Auburn Football. “And when you say nobody believed, there are enough people that believed. We believe in them. They believe in each other. It’s a special group. It’s hard in Auburn. There’s a blue-collar way to do this. It’s a really special place. And we stand on the shoulders of a lot of people that built it.”

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Golesh also expressed how much Brown means to him, praising the quarterback’s toughness and resilience after four years together. Brown finished the Iron Bowl with 134 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while adding 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

Despite two costly turnovers, he delivered when Auburn needed him most, helping secure the 30-23 win over Alabama.

“He’s a warrior,” Golesh said. “He’s so tough. Smart. Resilient. Fumble. Interception. Right? It couldn’t be any worse. Same guy. Same guy. Tough. Smart. Resilient. Next play mentality. I’m at a loss of words. And only because I’m just so happy for our kids. I’m so happy for our coaches, our alumni base, our donors.”

Now, Auburn is bowl-bound for the first time since 2023. The refs will be argued about all week, but Golesh’s line is the one to remember: “We’re gonna be playing this game for something a little bit more a year from now.”