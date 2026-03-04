Alabama WR Germie Bernard Uses Football to Point People Towards His Religion

From depth chart battles to becoming Alabama’s go-to target, Germie Bernard has built his name with production and presence. Teammates called him the “chaplain” as he was the one leading prayers, quoting scripture, and keeping things grounded. Then he doubled down on it at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, while revealing what really drives him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to reporters, Germie Bernard explained how he uses football as a platform to nudge people toward Jesus Christ. He talked about wearing scripture on his eye black, about praying weekly for guidance on what message to share, and about reading specific chapters and verses before games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ultimately, I just pray and ask God to put on my heart whatever he wants me to put out to other people,” he said. “What message he wants me to spread, and that’s kind of how he guides me through that. And so, it may be a day before a game, or it may be earlier in the week that he puts it on my heart, and so, that’s how I go about that.”

For Bernard, football isn’t what he does; it’s the stage he’s been given. He treats practices, pressers, and even his black eye like a message board, choosing scripture intentionally and praying for what to share. In his mind, the production opens doors, but the purpose is to point people to God.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was no surprise, given Bernard’s outspoken faith. After Alabama’s brutal 38-3 CFP loss to No. 1 Indiana at the Rose Bowl, most players were understandably quiet, but he wasn’t. Despite the blowout, he led the Tide with 60 receiving yards. And when the post-game presser was wrapping up, he showed how his faith remained unfazed.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google



Sitting next to DL Tim Keenan III, Germie Bernard shifted the focus to gratitude, pointing out that injured players had returned and that the team was walking away healthy, which were blessings to count even in defeat. He wore “Matthew 6:33” on his eye black, which read, “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”

“I just want to give glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for allowing us to have this opportunity,” he said then. “For allowing this team to be here together in California and enjoy this moment. Even though it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, there’s still a lot to be grateful for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That wasn’t a one-off moment either. Last October, Germie Bernard hosted an event called “Audience of One” at Bryant-Denny Stadium’s north end zone. Over 1,000 students showed up, and teammates like Ty Simpson, Isaiah Horton, Tim Keenan, and Wilkin Formby shared testimonies. According to those in attendance, the WR has been one of the most outspoken faith leaders in that locker room all year. And his faith has now led him to the national combine stage, where he’s turning heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Germie Bernard’s production follows faith

Bernard’s ascent wasn’t handed to him. After fighting for targets in a loaded Washington receiver room, behind three future NFL draft picks, he arrived in Tuscaloosa facing another fiercely competitive roster. Instead of folding, he put his head down and ground through spring camp, turning early uncertainty into undeniable reps.

At 6’1, 206 pounds, his performance at the NFL Combine confirmed his explosive potential, with a 4.48 40-yard dash and a 10’5″ broad jump showcasing the athleticism that makes him a threat on the field. Bernard’s development in Tuscaloosa was clear, progressing from a solid contributor (794 yards in 2024) to a true No. 1 target, while becoming a reliable red-zone threat. But he is still excited for the next wave.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked at the combine about the next wave of Alabama WRs, he pointed to Rico Scott and Lotzeir Brooks.

“You guys will see those guys have a ton of potential,” he said. “I think they’re gonna do really well, especially under the system. But Ryan Grubb makes sure he’s able to get the ball in the guys’ hands that can make plays, and each of those guys can make plays.”

Germie Bernard clearly believes the pipeline isn’t drying up, and he isn’t just selling faith. He is backing it up with production, leadership, and NFL-level measurable results. You can debate how high he goes in the draft, but you can’t question what he stands for or how consistently he stands on his faith.