Alabama WR, Who Kalen DeBoer Once Saved From Leaving, Announces Departure

Kalen DeBoer’s problems didn’t end with the Rose Bowl loss. In fact, they have only started with the thrashing the Tide saw at the hands of Indiana. Since the game, several players have entered the portal. To make matters worse, a former five-star recruit of the Crimson Tide, whom DeBoer tried his best to retain, also announced his exit from Tuscaloosa.

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett report, Alabama’s wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe is entering the NCAA transfer portal, with two years of eligibility left. Mbakwe arrived at Tuscaloosa as a five-star prospect of the 2024 recruiting class, rated No. 12 nationally. The 6-foot, 188-pounder played as a cornerback during his freshman year and appeared in 10 games, finishing with 15 tackles, two pass deflections, an interception, and a tackle for loss.

He transitioned into a wide receiver in 2025 and played only 28 offensive snaps, finishing the season with three catches for 55 yards and four rushing yards on one attempt. Mbakwe was supposed to enter the transfer portal after last season, but Kalen DeBoer worked hard to retain him for the 2025 roster.

“Some guys, just as they go through it, realize really what they want,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said in December 2024. “And, you know, we are just in the world right now where that’s what it is. We’re excited that he wants to be here with us. And back out there going to work today.”

This is a developing story…