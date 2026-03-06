Alabama WR Ryan Williams Changes Name, Jersey No. After Engagement

After a disappointing sophomore year with the Tide, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams’s offseason has been full of activities. February saw him go through an important event in his personal life. Things will also look different for Williams in college as Alabama prepares for the 2026 season.

On Thursday, YEA Alabama, the Tide’s NIL collective, announced jersey numbers for new and returning players before spring practice, with Williams wearing No. 1 and his name listed as Ryan Coleman-Williams on the 2026 roster.

Bama CFB also posted that change with a perfect caption, writing, “New era, Same Ryan.” However, these changes come with a meaningful personal reinvention. Williams changed his surname to honor his mother, Tiffany Coleman. Still, the most intriguing fact is that the star WR of the Tide has used this last name before.

During Alabama’s 37-20 win against the Vols, Williams wore this on his eye black, and even when reporters asked about that, the WR didn’t flinch to explain, saying, “It’s both of my last names. I just wanted to represent. That’s pretty much it.” Changing the jersey number also signals an honor to his roots.

At Saraland High School, the Tide’s 2025 star, who posted 1,554 yards and 12 TDs over two seasons, famously wore the No. 1 jersey as a five-star recruit. Then, when he arrived at Alabama after reclassifying from the 2025 class to the 2024 class, that jersey was booked on offense. But now, after WR Isaiah Horton transferred to Texas A&M, that No. 1 spot is up for grabs. Ryan Williams seems to have taken that opportunity.

View this post on Instagram

Williams’ return to the No. 1 jersey comes at a critical time, as the departures of key receivers position him to become Alabama’s top pass-catching target this season. Last year, he couldn’t continue the momentum of his freshman season. His campaign was marred by drops and a lack of receptions in critical games.

Still, he managed 689 yards on 49 catches, but that 14.3% drop rate has to improve if he wants to have any chance of a career in the pros. On the plus side, Kalen DeBoer hasn’t stopped believing in his star wide receiver.

“I think he’s gonna have a big year ahead,” said DeBoer. “I’m excited to get to work with him here in the offseason, correct the things we feel are correctable and him continue to grow, and go have a big year.”

These changes come on the heels of another major life event for the young receiver.

Ryan Williams got engaged

Ryan Williams joined Alabama as a 17-year-old phenom; now 19, the WR made a big announcement on Valentine’s Day 2026. The junior WR declared his engagement to Alexis Hill, 25.

With Hill posting photos of her diamond ring and calling Williams her “forever valentine,” the news spread over social media. The event reportedly took place at Manderson Landing in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, before Valentine’s Day.

‘With a new name, a new number, and a new fiancée, Ryan Williams is entering the 2026 season with a renewed sense of identity, aiming to prove that this new chapter will be his most productive one yet for the Crimson Tide.

“I had a lot of ups, people considered last year, and just learning how to deal with those, and I’ve had a lot of downs, people considered this year, and I’ve learned how to deal with those,” said Williams.