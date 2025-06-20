Alabama’s 18YO Ryan Williams Sends Sweet Message to Mom After Making Forbes Headlines

Ryan Williams is ready to take over in Year 2. After reclassifying from the 2025 class to 2024, the Alabama wideout made waves as a 17-year-old freshman—racking up 48 catches for 865 yards and 8 TDs. He earned Freshman All-American and First-Team All-SEC honors, and now, the stage is even bigger. At just 18, Williams is already viewed as one of the top 2 receivers in CFB, standing tall alongside OSU’s Jeremiah Smith. Fittingly, both were chosen as cover athletes for EA Sports NCAA Football 26.

“One thousand percent,” said Williams when asked if it’s a dream come true. “As a kid playing NCAA, I remember NCAA 14 being the last one and I was hurt. Before I came to school, I bought an Xbox 360 just so I could buy NCAA 14 so I could keep playing it until ’25 came out. It’s crazy.” After living out his childhood dream with EA Sports NCAA Football 26, the Alabama standout is now making waves in the business world too. That’s right — Ryan Williams is making Forbes headlines.

Looks like from video game cover star to headline-maker — Ryan Williams is just getting started. He’s winning both on and off the field. Forbes’ DJ Siddiqi spotlighted the Alabama star in a June 20 feature, writing, “Williams is already one of the most successful player entrepreneurs by the age of 18, and he’s only going to continue to grow his brand as his production and on-field play grows during his career at Alabama.” After making headlines, Williams kept it real — sending a heartfelt message to the person who’s been with him every step of the way: his mom. A rising star, a proud son, and a brand on the rise — Ryan Williams is built for this moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Wave Podcast 🎙️ (@newwave_show) Expand Post

Ryan Williams is soaking it all in — and giving credit where it’s due. After being featured by Forbes, the Alabama star took to Instagram with a post that hit home. “Mama, I made it to Forbes 🔥,” he wrote, proudly sharing the article. He followed it up with, “Thank you @forbes for interviewing me! 📈” From the gridiron to the business world, Williams is stacking wins — and he’s just getting started.

