Alabama’s Forgotten 5-Star Eyes Big Leap After Position Switch for 2025 Season

Alabama’s former 5-star recruit has kept things simple on social media. Just 2 posts on his X profile — “Year 1″ with 2 pics in August 2023, and “Year Two” with fresh shots in July 2024. So, no hype and no noise. But now, heading into Year 3, the vibe feels different — and he hasn’t said a word about it. Although production hasn’t matched the hype just yet. With just 3 career tackles, his stats barely outpace his seasons in Tuscaloosa. Still, there’s real buzz in the building.

Well, Bama’s former 5-star, Keon Keeley, is finally turning heads — for all the right reasons. After two quiet seasons, the redshirt sophomore is pushing closer than ever to meaningful snaps in 2025. “Keon has matured and developed within the defense,” wrote CBS Sports. “…He’s gained a lot of trust from his teammates as he has improved his execution and production.” So, his growth on and off the field is showing, but now with a possible position switch on the horizon, the Tide are hoping this is the jump year.

Okay, on July 23, Touchdown Alabama confirmed it — the Florida native is now lining up at Bandit, Alabama’s strong-side DE spot. Although it’s a fresh role, it might be just what he needed. As of now, LT Overton is locked in as the 2025 starter, but Keeley is right behind him, ready to pounce.

Originally signed as one of the top edge rushers in the 2023 class, his path hasn’t been smooth. The rise was slower than expected. But the grind never stopped. Now, with a new position and steady improvement, he’s finally knocking on the door of real playing time. And following that, at SEC Media Days, Alabama LB Deontae Lawson offered some insight into the rise of the former 5-star.

Look, the switch to the Bandit position has come with added weight — and added responsibility. “I don’t know how much he gained, but I think he’s like 270, 280 pounds now, moved to our bandit position,” stated Lawson. “And I think he still has some learning to do and with LT in front of him. I think he has a great source to learn from and just be able to take what he learned since he’s been here. And when his time comes, he’ll definitely be ready.” So, with size, reps, and a mentor like LT Overton ahead of Keeley, Alabama believes the breakout moment may not be far away. Although Overton has seen plenty of talent during his time at Alabama, the steady rise of Keon Keeley stands out.

Yes, the former 5-star may have had a slow start, but his growth hasn’t gone unnoticed. “Out of my three years of playing in college football, I haven’t seen a guy like Keon (Keeley) continue to make jumps year after year,” mentioned Overton. “He’s got a great mindset, but at the end of the day, we’re at Alabama.” So, for Overton, that last line says it all. At Alabama, progress isn’t praised; it’s expected. And Keeley is finally trending in the right direction. But is his growth real enough to make it a breakout year?

Keon Keeley’s rise at Alabama

Keon Keeley’s transformation in Tuscaloosa has been nothing short of impressive. Once a 240-pound edge rusher, the 6-foot-5 former 5-star has packed on 40 pounds. And now finds himself firmly in the mix along Bama’s defensive front. Yes, after making the move from outside LB to the defensive line last season, Keeley has found himself in a key position battle. He’s now going head-to-head with fellow redshirt sophomore Jordan Renaud for 2nd-team reps at Bama’s Bandit spot. But that’s not all.

The Tide sees even more versatility in Keeley. On 3rd downs, especially in their Dime package, Alabama envisions him sliding inside to attack guards and disrupt passing lanes. Simply put, year 3 could be his coming-out party. So, the buzz around Keon Keeley is growing — and it’s not just about his size or speed. “He’s really improved,” said one source. “The older guys in the room have done a great job with him and he’s really taken the attitude of: I’m going to take these steps. But he’s a guy that can be depended on to be physical in pass rush.” But while Keeley’s physical tools have never been in doubt, it’s his mindset and maturity that are turning heads now.

Bama insiders describe him as physically gifted, but it’s his approach and buy-in that have sparked real optimism in Tuscaloosa. “I believe he will [take a big step forward],” said another source, adding, “He will play.” So, after two years of learning and grinding, Keeley might finally be ready to make some noise in the Crimson Tide defense.