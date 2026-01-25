Alabama’s Hold on 5-Star WR Target Tested as Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Makes Things Difficult for Kalen DeBoer

Alabama has done the early work. Head coach Kalen DeBoer, GM Courtney Morgan, and WRs coach Derrick Nix were in Indianapolis this month to see Monshun “Bama” Sales at Lawrence North High School. The 2027 5-star WR has long listed the Tide among his top schools, and the visit reinforced that he is already a priority. But recruiting momentum is fragile especially when the national champions get involved.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 25, Monshun Sales posted photos on X with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and OC/WR coach Mike Shanahan.

“HOO HOO HOO…” he wrote in his caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

That post landed at a moment when Indiana had leverage. The Hoosiers were fresh off a national championship run, and Bloomington was turning celebration into a recruiting opportunity. Sales, the top prospect in the state, was at the center of it.

Indiana finished 16-0 and capped the season with a national championship, punctuated by a Rose Bowl win over Alabama. That detail matters in this recruitment, and Monshun Sales has not avoided it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They win,” he said. “That’s what they’re about. They’re showing me they’re winning and competing with the top teams.”

Development has also become part of Indiana’s pitch. The Hoosiers had four productive WRs last season, led by Lawrence North alumnus Omar Cooper. He also praised Shanahan and Eddie Burks for their honesty and development track record. Cignetti’s pitch was blunt and it resonated with the highly coveted prospect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“It was great,” he said. “His message was that they need me and want me and will do what they have to do to get me.”

Monshun Sales’ on-field profile backs up the attention. As a junior, he caught 37 passes for 794 yards and nine TDs in 10 games, averaging 21.5 yards per catch. He also started at safety, where he recorded 56 tackles. Rivals ranks him as the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 2 WR in the 2027 class.

The familiarity only deepens the pull. Monshun Sales has already attended multiple Indiana games, including the Week 12 win over Wisconsin, and he is scheduled to return for a major Junior Day event. The Hoosiers have proven it can win at the highest level, and Curt Cignetti is using that credibility aggressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, Alabama is still very much in this. Monshun Sales has repeatedly said the Tide remain a top school, a stance that aligns with the Rivals RPM. Both Steve Wiltfong and Greg Smith logged predictions favoring Alabama last month. He’ll be back in Tuscaloosa on January 31, and his relationship with Derrick Nix is growing.

“Alabama is a place I’ve been three times and I really like it there,” he said. “I grew up watching Alabama. When I was younger, Alabama was my favorite school, so there’s a lot I like about the program.”

This competition between the two programs now extends beyond recruiting and into a broader conversation about leadership and trajectory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalen DeBoer gets Curt Cignetti comparison

Early in the 2025 season, Alabama fans were restless. A season-opening loss to Florida State followed an uneven 2024 campaign that ended with a loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. As a fan base conditioned by Nick Saban, patience was thin. Kalen DeBoer stabilized things with an eight-game winning streak, including four ranked SEC wins, but the doubts never fully disappeared.

Blowout losses to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and Indiana in the Rose Bowl reopened the debate. Seth Emerson of The Athletic ranked Alabama 12th in his SEC “vibes” rankings and drew a comparison that raised eyebrows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kalen DeBoer is Cignetti Lite,” he wrote. “A winner wherever he’s been, and while he’s not winning at Nick Saban levels, he did win more in his second year than his first year. The third year doesn’t strike as make-or-break for DeBoer. More like pretty important for The Vibes.”

What do you think of the comparison? Curt Cignetti went 19-4 at James Madison before taking Indiana to the playoff and then a national title. Kalen DeBoer reached a national championship game at Washington but has not replicated that success at Alabama. He is a proven coach, that is not in question. But whether that is enough at Alabama remains unresolved especially as Indiana continues to win battles on and off the field.