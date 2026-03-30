Alabama’s QB Competition Continues to Heat Up With Kalen DeBoer Struggling to Separate

Halfway through spring, you can still only guess who Alabama’s next QB1 will be. But like most programs, this dilemma is intentional. Kalen DeBoer is running his second straight QB competition now that Ty Simpson has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s still wide open between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell and based on the first scrimmage, both got the QB1 traits. And that’s how the head coach wants it.

“I love the aggressiveness that they have, they’re not gun shy,” Kalen DeBoer told the media after the scrimmage. “They go and make plays attacking whenever they can get the right opportunities with the throws, and they’re making the throws.”

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As his statement reveals, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are giving him a hard time to come down to a decision. Of course, Kalen DeBoer isn’t going to reveal who the starter is, even if he has possibly mapped it out in his mind. Still, the level of competition can make any coach wrestle with a dilemma.

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Mack is still the veteran in the room, the one with more familiarity with Kalen DeBoer and OC Ryan Grubb after following him to Alabama from Washington. And last season, when things got messy and Ty Simpson went down in the Rose Bowl loss to Indiana, he stepped in and delivered with 228 yards while scoring three. Now, with his upgraded skill set and spring practice dominance, the redshirt sophomore has a real chance to lead.

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The problem for Mack, though, is that Russell isn’t playing like a freshman. The former 5-star recruit out of Duncanville has been sharp with 11-of-15 for 143 yards and two touchdowns in limited action for the Tide last season. Behind that competition sits true freshmen Jett Thomalla and Tayden Kaawa who’ll also find themselves in a similar situation years from now. The competing Bama QBs also received the endorsement of their predecessor on Pro Day.

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“Whoever plays is going to be so good that they’re going to lead the team the right way,” Ty Simpson said. “So, be yourself, enjoy it, and be the best teammate that you can be. Everybody cares about being a good player, but everybody is going to remember you being a great teammate.”

Kalen DeBoer also added how his QBs are getting comfortable with their new-look O-line.

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“I think they’re gaining more confidence in the offensive line each and every day,” he said. “That’s going to take time. We know there’s a lot of faces up front, but they’re clear with their communication. There’s not a lot that’s catching them off guard, so they can go out and let their skills speak for themselves and make the plays.”

While the QB battle plays out, there’s still one big variable that will directly impact either Austin Mack or Keelon Russell once they earn the starting role. So the question is who will be protecting them?

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Can Kalen DeBoer’s new O-line protect the future QB1?

For all the focus on Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, Alabama’s biggest question mark might still be the five guys up front. It’s been that way since 2021, and the Crimson Tide haven’t fully solved it yet. Whoever wins the QB job is walking into an offense that ranked just No. 8 in the SEC in impact last season (81.7), and a lot of that had to do with inconsistency in protection. Now, with Adrian Klemm stepping in as the fourth O-line coach in four years, the pressure is on immediate results.

There are pieces to be hopeful about. Michael Carroll is back and Jackson Lloyd is stepping into a starting role. Transfers like Racin Delgatty and Jayvin James bring depth. And then there are the high-upside additions like Ty Haywood and Kaden Strayhorn who might end up being the swing pieces. But potential without result is just hype and that’s not what Alabama needs.

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“We need them to make big, big strides,” Kalen DeBoer admitted, especially on the transfers. “Because they don’t have a lot of snaps under their belt, we are going to need them to be in the mix and be competitive with those guys at the 1s. They still have work, but they come in and bring a great attitude as I expect. They also have the ability, you see it in them, and it is what we hope for.”

A-Day on April 11 at Bryant-Denny Stadium will show how far Kalen DeBoer’s team has come. It’ll be about who survives, who adapts, and who takes control when things go down. This competition isn’t because Alabama lacks talent but because both QBs are good enough to win.