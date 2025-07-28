Alabama’s Run-Heavy Plan Could Backfire if Florida State’s Defensive Wild Card Lives up to the Hype

Week 1 was supposed to be the warm up type of Saturday heading into the regular college football season. That’s not for Alabama, though. The Tide opens its 2025 campaign against a Florida State that isn’t just unpredictable. It may also be dangerous especially on the defensive side. While the Seminoles limped to a humiliating 2-10 record in 2024, what they’ve rebuilt could wreck Alabama’s plans to bulldoze their way into the season.

Florida State underwent a metamorphosis this offseason. We’re talking about a new QB, a new OC, and a new DC. As former Alabama QB AJ McCarron warned on The Bama Dynasty Podcast, “You don’t really know what you’re getting going against Florida State this year.” Mike Norvell is desperate to prove 2024 was just a one-year hitch and not a sign of collapse. And it’s the Seminoles’ defense that could ruin Alabama’s day.

If Kalen DeBoer‘s run-first vision is for real, he might be walking right into a landmine. ACC Network’s Roddy Jones might have dropped one of the most under-the-radar warnings of the offseason in his appearance with Cole Cubelic on Cube Show: Presented by Wickles Pickles on July 27. “I think Florida State is going to be pretty good on the defensive front,” he said. “I think Darrell Jackson’s good in the middle. Deante McCray coming over from Western Kentucky was really good. James Williams was very good at Nebraska. So, they’ve got some pieces.” And that’s a potential strength that could give a headache to Bama’s favored QB1 Ty Simpson. And then, there’s the DC factor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

AD

Roddy Jones is high on Florida State, bringing in former Nebraska DC Tony White as their new DC. “I respect Tony White a lot and what he’s able to do defensively,” he said. The proven disrupter comes from the Rocky Long 3-3-5 tree, a defense that thrives on confusion, pressure, and unpredictability. He has strung together four straight top-25 defenses. And there’s the linebackers, although the analyst calls them “solid” rather than a “strength for Florida State.” The group includes key players like Stefon Thompson, Elijah Herring, Omar Graham, Blake Nichelson, and Juice Cryer. “Secondary-wise, there’s really nowhere to go but up,” he added. Yes, there’s nowhere to go but up for FSU.

Last year’s collapse wasn’t just about talent—it was morale. Players were quitting, freshmen were thrown into the fire, and the unit looked checked out. But this year is different. “I think the advantage that Florida State’s going to have going into this game is Gus Malzahn and Mike Norvell, like it’s sort of a wild card on what they’re going to look like offensively,” Jones said. OC Gus Malzahn is back in the SEC sphere, and QB Tommy Castellanos from Boston College brings athleticism and unpredictability. Phil Steele’s numbers back it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even in a broken FSU season, the defense showed flashes, and Tony White is expected to elevate them in every area. “Last year they lost a #1, two #2, a #3 and #7 DC off the unit. Last year my computer called for the defense to rise, allowing 26.6 ppg and they allowed 28.0 ppg,” he wrote. “This year they should be stronger in all 3 areas and bring in DC Tony White, who has fielded 4 straight top 25 D’s at Syracuse and Nebraska. My computer is calling for 24.2 ppg.” That kind of locker room shift combined with a scheme built to punch up makes Florida State a terrifying spoiler. Especially after what Kalen DeBoer said about Bama’s run game.

Alabama’s offense must prove it’s more than a theory

Ty Simpson is still a mystery. The 5-star QB has flashes, one gorgeous seam pass here, a scramble there, but the experience factor is low. If this offense requires elite QB play, Alabama fans are holding their breath. But Kalen DeBoer insists balance is key. “The run game is critical to our success,” he told Next Round podcast at SEC Media Days. “To me, balanced means you have the ability to take what the defense gives you. If a team is doing everything they can to take the passing game away, you have the ability to run the football and vice versa.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sounds good in theory, but what happens when the defense gives you absolutely nothing up front? Florida State’s line could make that nightmare a reality. Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb’s Washington offenses thrived through the air. Yes, they produced a 1,000-yard rusher, but that came with NFL-tier receivers and a Heisman finalist at QB. Alabama doesn’t have those luxuries… yet. But there’s no excuse why they shouldn’t be a playoff contender.

Week 1 games don’t usually define seasons, but this one might. Alabama can’t afford to sleepwalk against a Florida State team with nothing to lose and everything to prove. If the Tide can’t impose their will on the ground, they’ll have to find out quickly what Ty Simpson’s made of. And if Tony White’s defense lives up to the billing, that run-heavy plan might just run into a brick wall.