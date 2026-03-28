Alabama’s Ryan Williams Answers All Critics With Head-Turning Scrimmage Performance

At just 17 years old, as a freshman in 2024, Ryan Coleman-Williams proved his mettle and left no room for doubt for Alabama fans. His 177-yard performance against Georgia is a record to remember. Unfortunately, that freshman success didn’t follow him into his sophomore year, and that raised questions. But if Friday’s scrimmage hinted at anything, he might be coming back to remind his critics who he really is.

According to reports, Ryan Williams scored three touchdowns at Alabama’s scrimmage. Critics doubted his big-play ability after a quiet sophomore year. He answered them quickly by catching a deep ball from Keelon Russell and went on to easily beat five-star corner Jorden Edmonds by a few steps for a clean score. This performance proved that his elite speed is, in fact, fully back.

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In another rep, this time with QB Austin Mack, he went into fight mode. Edmonds got physical with a pass interference, but Ryan Coleman-Williams forced his way through contact and secured the ball in the end zone. Practice reports noted several more explosive plays from Williams, which indicates that he’s ready for the big stage and is likely to dominate the 2026 season.

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Now, that “bounce-back season” talk looks inevitable. His spectacular freshman season, where he racked up 865 yards and eight touchdowns, including a five-game stretch averaging 109 yards per game, all before turning 18, set an impossibly high bar that made his sophomore dip feel more dramatic.

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Ryan Coleman-Williams’ 2025 wasn’t an awful campaign. While his 689 yards on 49 catches weren’t disastrous, a 16.9% drop rate fueled the critics, who often forget he only just turned 19 in February and remains younger than most of his 2024 recruiting class, and his upside is undeniable. Even his former QB, Ty Simpson, pointed out the change during Pro Day.

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“You see how big he is?” he said. “He’s gained so much weight. He’s grown up. He’s a big guy in the room now. I’m so happy for him and so proud of him because I know how much he loves Alabama football… Y’all can write it down: Ryan’s gonna have a really big year.”

Even NFL-bound WR Germie Bernard, who edged him out in receiving yards last year, didn’t hesitate when asked about Ryan Williams’ growth.

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“He’s slowly developing into a pro, and that was just great to see the growth,” he said. “So Ryan, he’s in for a great season this year.”

That’s locker room belief, and it might finally be catching up with reality.

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Ryan Williams is set for a fresh start in 2026

Ryan Coleman-Williams is literally entering 2026 with a new identity. He’s older and more mature now, and he’s now carrying his mother’s last name, honoring Tiffany Coleman, and switching back to No. 1 from No. 2, the number he wore in high school. And this season, he’ll also be working under new WRs coach Derrick Nix after JaMarcus Shephard’s departure to Oregon State. And maybe sometimes, a full reset is what it needs to reclaim success.

Ryan Williams is part of a loaded WR room, including Lotzeir Brooks, Noah Rogers, and a true freshman in Cederian Morgan. Even so, he still looks like the clear No. 1. And after Friday, you can see why. Everything from the burst to the physicality looked more polished. And if he does bounce back, it’ll be interesting to see if the SEC is ready to handle it.

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Alabama’s spring practice will continue before A-Day on April 11 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Only those in attendance will get a preview of what 2026 will look like because it won’t be televised.