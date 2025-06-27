Alabama’s Ty Simpson Earns Major Praise from 2026 Projected No.1 QB After Kalen DeBoer Confirms QB1 Plan

Big changes are coming to Tuscaloosa. For just the second time since 2021, Alabama is handing the keys to a new QB. After 2 strong seasons with Jalen Milroe running the show, the Tide now looks to the future. It’s a three-man race — Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and freshman phenom Keelon Russell. But all eyes are on Simpson. The former five-star from the 2022 class is leading the charge. Critics question his SEC readiness — he’s thrown just 50 passes in three years. But one elite college QB believes Simpson has what it takes. With the right push, he could lead the Tide back to the college football playoffs.

Ty Simpson is a throwback in today’s college football world. No transfer. No drama. Just patience and grind. Despite riding the bench for three seasons, he stayed loyal to the Crimson Tide. Now, his moment might finally be here. And he’s earning respect beyond Tuscaloosa. Clemson star Cade Klubnik recently gave him a big nod — proof that Simpson’s quiet dedication is making loud waves.

On June 26, Touchdown Alabama dropped a nugget that turned heads. Cade Klubnik sees Alabama’s Ty Simpson as one of the best QBs in the game. In a chat with On3’s Pete Nakos, Klubnik didn’t hold back his admiration. “I’ve got so much respect for the guys who are staying loyal,” he said. Adding, “Guys like Arch [Manning], Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar and Ty Simpson… The guys that believe in the program and believe in the culture that they’re at… There’s a reason that those are four of the best quarterbacks in college football right now.”

In an era of quick exits and transfer portals, Klubnik’s message was clear. Loyalty matters. “Guys that have stayed loyal, that have put their noses to the dirt and just went to work, and those are the guys that I respect so much,” said Cade. But in today’s transfer-heavy world, guys like Simpson and Klubnik are a dying breed. Staying put, grinding it out, and trusting the process? That’s rare. But for Klubnik, who’s now entering his fourth season at Clemson, loyalty isn’t weakness — it’s power. And at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, he’s carrying that old-school mindset like a badge of honor.

Cade Klubnik is starting to look like the face of the 2026 NFL Draft. On Friday, ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid dropped their top 5 players by position, and at QB, Klubnik claimed the No. 1 spot. The Clemson star came into college with serious hype. A former five-star recruit, Elite 11 MVP, and the top QB in his class, Klubnik had all the tools. Last season, he started to put it together — sharp throws, smart decisions, and leadership under pressure. Sure, Clemson hasn’t hit elite heights yet, finishing 10-4 after a 9-4 campaign the year before. But don’t let that fool you. Klubnik’s stock is rising fast — and if the momentum continues, he could be the first name called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Not only this. While Heisman hopeful Klubnik sees loyalty as gold, Alabama’s Ty Simpson wears it like a crown. As the transfer portal continues to spin wild, Simpson stayed true to the Tide. And now, his moment might finally be here. In Alabama’s spring game, Simpson flashed potential — going 14-of-25 for 167 yards, adding 44 on the ground and a TD. He’s still green, but don’t forget — he was once a top high school recruit and won the backup job behind Jalen Milroe last season.

However, his journey hasn’t been easy. He arrived in 2022 behind Bryce Young, fresh off a Heisman win. Then came two years of battling Milroe and Tyler Buchner. But through it all, Simpson never wavered. Now, with Milroe gone, the veteran is the last man standing — and ready to lead. Here, Kalen DeBoer has confirmed his plan for Alabama’s QB1 heading into the season.

Ty Simpson in Bama’s QB1 mix

Kalen DeBoer just dropped the QB bomb Tide fans were waiting for. After weeks of speculation and online chaos, the Alabama HC confirmed what many had suspected — Ty Simpson is QB1, at least for now. On the Alabama Crimson Tide on AL, the host came in hot: “Is there anything you want to tell us or announce about the starting quarterback situation at Alabama just right off the bat?” DeBoer didn’t blink. “That’s the question everyone asks, and I understand it… We did make the announcement that if we played at that time, Ty would be the starting quarterback,” he said. Adding, “Nothing’s really going to change between now and when we get involved in fall camp in August.” So, Simpson’s on top — but the race isn’t over just yet.

Now, it’s official — Ty Simpson’s time has arrived. The former five-star from Martin, is set to lead Alabama into the 2025 season. After waiting behind Young and Milroe, Simpson finally gets the spotlight. His reps have been limited, but fans remember his gritty 2023 South Florida showing: 5-of-9 for 73 yards, and a touchdown. It wasn’t flashy, but it showed fight. And coach Kalen DeBoer backed his QB, saying, “They all do a great job and they all continue to really grow in their leadership roles… even though Ty, as we’ve said, would be the front runner going in.” So, the message? Simpson’s not just filling space — he’s the guy to beat.

Although Bama fans are loud for Keelon Russell, and for good reason, the freshman comes in with video game numbers: over 3,600 yards, 52 TDs, and a 71.5% completion rate. Oh, and two state titles with Duncanville. So, he’s electric. He’s flashy. And he’s the future. But here’s the catch — Ty Simpson is the now. He’s put in the work, learned the system, and waited his turn. While Russell has the hype, Simpson has the head start. Now, let’s see who will lead Bama on the field when the season kicks off…