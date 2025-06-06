Alarm Bells Go Off for Dan Lanning as Tough Insider Verdict Emerges After Concerning Injury News Rocks Oregon

The Oregon Ducks under Dan Lanning are riding on their winning momentum, which they gained after their undefeated regular season last year. There were some concerns, however, after Dillon Gabriel’s departure, but Lanning’s staff has assembled a deep class that can withstand any setbacks. So, not only do they have Dante Moore as their QB1, but they also have Austin Novosad, the redshirt sophomore, and Luke Moga. But, despite these depth additions, they have now suffered a major setback in the wide receiver room.

The wide receiver room didn’t have many incoming transfers at Oregon since their returning players were already bringing quality. For instance, Gary Bryant Jr., who contributed 442 yards in 2023 but missed the 2024 season due to injury. Then there is the 6’5″ beast Kyler Kasperm, who was a 2022 recruit and was limited to 64 snaps due to injury. While the quality was there, the experience was not, and that was promised by Evan Stewart.

Last year, Stewart had 613 receiving yards and was the most experienced returning QB for Oregon. But now, according to the latest reports, the player has been ruled out for the entire season due to an injury, complicating things for Dan Lanning. “Oregon Star WR Evan Stewart tore his patellar tendon and will miss the entire 2025-2026 season 💔 Stewart has battled with injuries time and time again. While at Texas A&M and Oregon. Was also heading into his “draft year,” but that will have to wait,” wrote the College Football Headlines X account. What does this mean for Oregon now?

Apart from Stewart, Malik Benson is someone who came in from FSU on a transfer and has some experience. Last year, the wide receiver had 311 yards, averaging 12.4 yards per reception. However, apart from him, the wide receiver position lacks the required experience, with probably only Justius Lowe promising the same production. Oregon Ducks’ insider Spencer McLaughlin also showed concern on the issue but expected Oregon to survive.

“So, let’s assume for the moment. The worst comes to pass, and Evan Stewart doesn’t take the field this year for the Ducks. As I mentioned earlier on the show, the wide receiver room is well-positioned to survive an injury like this. As any group on the roster now. Do I feel awesome? Warm and bubbly inside about Evan Stewart not being there? No.” But there’s a difference between ‘surviving’ and thriving.

Oregon will not need its players next season just to survive. They will need them at their best, thriving game after game. After the revelation that Phil Knight, the Nike founder, is backing the Ducks, the pressure and scrutiny have become ever more intense. The X position will be hit majorly since Jeremiah McClellan or Jurrion Dickey will take that place. Dickey is a redshirt sophomore whose time is hampered by injuries, seeing limited action. McClellan, who was a top 20 WR in the 2024 class, is highly regarded by the coaches, but he also hasn’t seen many starter snaps.

More concern for Dante Moore increasing Dan Lanning’s woes?

The Oregon Ducks have a relatively easy schedule ahead of them, with Dan Lanning facing Penn State, Washington, and Indiana as probably their only fixtures. Moreover, the USC game can also not be underestimated since Lincoln Riley is probably on a hot seat now and will come with everything. But can Dante Moore, their redshirt sophomore QB, transfer from UCLA and perform in those games?

“Will Stein’s offense is already pretty quarterback-friendly… Whether that was accurate or not, that’s the reputation, and so for a quarterback like Dante or Austin, who are coming in here, who are relatively green,” said Erik Skopil on the 5th June episode of CBS Sports.

So, Dante Moore might not be a problem for Dan Lanning, but it remains to be seen how the head coach navigates after his ace wide receiver’s injury. All in all, we can surely see that production from the ‘inexperienced’ WRs, and that’s exactly what Lanning would be hoping to do right now. Or would he be having a sleepless night after hearing the news?