Alarm Goes Off For Bryce Underwood in New Michigan & Michigan State WR Room Update

Michigan’s aerial attack flatlined last season—barely scraping 129 YPG through the air, one of the lowest marks in the nation. The Wolverines had the defense, they had the ground game—but the quarterback room just didn’t deliver. Now, enter Bryce Underwood. One anonymous B1G coach didn’t hold back, telling Athlon Sports, “They would’ve been a serious postseason contender last year if they had a quarterback on the roster. Now they do, so it’s all about how fast [Chip] Lindsey can get him up to speed and going.” So, with Underwood in the mix, Michigan fans have reason to believe the passing game won’t be a liability—it might just be the weapon they were missing.

However, Michigan’s quarterback carousel last season felt like a never-ending loop. Davis Warren began as QB1, but just three games in, the plug was pulled due to performance issues, especially his high interceptions. In came Alex Orji—who lasted all of two weeks before Jack Tuttle took the reins. Tuttle also struggled and was in for a two-week stint. Then it was back to Warren, who closed out the final six games. The inconsistency under center haunted the Wolverines all year. Now, with Bryce Underwood expected to lead the charge, Michigan fans are praying for stability—and no more musical chairs at QB.

But now, alarms are ringing in Ann Arbor, and not just for Bryce Underwood. On June 10, popular TikTok influencer Rico Rico stirred the pot, claiming, “After my evaluation of WR Rooms, people aren’t going to like this… but Michigan State has a better WR room than Michigan.” That hot take hits hard with the Wolverines set to face the Spartans on October 25, 2025. If Underwood’s targets can’t stack up against Michigan State’s stacked arsenal, it could spell serious trouble. For a team banking on a true freshman QB to flip the script, shaky weapons might be the one thing that derails Michigan’s big playoff dreams.

Look, Michigan State’s WR room is stacked and dangerous for 2025. Nick Marsh, the breakout star from 2024, is back after torching defenses with 41 catches for 649 yards. Alante Brown and Jaylan Brown bring veteran swag, while the transfer portal turned into a gold mine—enter Omari Kelly, Rodney Bullard Jr., Chrishon McCray, and Evan Boyd. Together? 245 grabs, over 4,000 yards, and 38 trips to the end zone. Add in three hungry early enrollees—Braylon Collier, Nick Hardy, and Charles Taplin—and this group is deep, dynamic, and downright lethal. With Courtney Hawkins dialing it up, Spartan receivers are set to light up the B1G scoreboard.

On the flip side, Michigan is reloading its WR room to give Bryce Underwood the firepower he needs. With Colston Loveland off to the NFL and Tyler Morris hitting the portal, the Wolverines turned to a new wave. Veterans like Peyton O’Leary and shifty sophomore Semaj Morgan return, while big-bodied Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley and UMass speedster Anthony Simpson add punch. Early signees like Andrew Marsh and Jamar Browder bring fresh legs. And with Chip Lindsey calling plays, Michigan’s pass game might just have the spark it was missing.

But now, with Michigan State’s WR room drawing major praise, some are questioning if Michigan’s revamped receiver corps can keep up. Meanwhile, Bryce Underwood already has a bullseye on his back—thanks to his spot in the latest Top 25 QB rankings. So, the pressure’s real in Ann Arbor, and all eyes are on whether Underwood’s weapons can match the hype.

A lot of eyes are on Bryce Underwood

College football fans are counting the days—and so is Bryce Underwood. The buzz is real. The season opener inches closer, and with it, the start of Underwood’s Michigan journey. Once locked in with LSU, the five-star phenom made headlines flipping to the Wolverines. Why? To fix what Michigan struggled with all last year—quarterback play. Now, the spotlight’s on him. And he’s ready to deliver.

College football insiders already see him as Michigan’s QB of the future. Sporting News’ Bill Bender even slid him into his top 25 quarterbacks list, despite some hesitation. Why the pause? Simple—he’s unproven. Still, Underwood checked in at No. 25. That speaks volumes. Bender summed it up best: it’s not a matter of if Bryce takes over in Ann Arbor—it’s when. “Look for Underwood to emerge by the second half of the season,” wrote Bender. So, the countdown has officially begun.

The Bryce Underwood era might not kick off in Week 1, but make no mistake, his time is coming. Whether Mikey Keene takes the first snap or Michigan pulls off another win over OSU, the five-star freshman is expected to see the field soon. Head coach Sherrone Moore is already sold on the young star’s mindset. “I mean, I think to just get to talk to him, to be around him, to grow with him,” Moore told Adam Breneman. Adding, “The kid is an amazing human being. He is extremely selfless. He’s extremely humble. And all he wants to do is work. And that’s all he wants to do.” For Michigan fans, that’s exactly the attitude they’ve been waiting for.

Now, let’s see if Bryce Underwood’s performance this season can live up to the expectations.