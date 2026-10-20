Alex Golesh Dismisses All-SEC Starter From Program After Handing Him Suspension Over Undisclosed Disciplinary Issue

Alex Golesh couldn’t have asked for a better start at Auburn. With a 3-2 overall record, his Tigers walked into Athens as 19.5-point underdogs and walked out with a 27-24 win over No. 1 Georgia. It was the kind of result that could change the mood around a program. But behind the scenes, a situation involving one of its most important defensive players was heading in a somber direction.

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Xavier Atkins has been dismissed from the program, as reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday night. The decision came two days after the upset in Georgia, a game Atkins missed following a suspension announced by Golesh on October 12.

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At the time, the coach chose not to disclose the reason, saying the matter would stay “in-house.” Atkins’ future remained uncertain even after the victory, with Golesh telling reporters on Monday that the team was still working through the situation.

“Auburn has dismissed star linebacker Xavier Atkins,” Thamel reported via X. “He was suspended for the win over No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, and his status had been uncertain. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2025, leading the league with 17.0 TFLs.”

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In a statement, Atkins revealed that he would enter the transfer portal. He thanked the program for the opportunity and said he would continue supporting the Tigers for the remainder of the season.

“My focus is on my health, my family, and on finishing up the academic semester strong, and I’ll be entering the transfer portal at the appropriate time,” Atkins said in a social media statement.

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Atkins didn’t practice with the team the week after his suspension was announced. The college football community was in the dark about what had exactly happened. However, it wasn’t the first disciplinary action Atkins had faced this season.

AuburnSports previously reported that he did not start the Southern Miss game for undisclosed reasons. The outlet also reported that people within the program had raised concerns about Atkins missing mandatory meetings and his practice habits. Golesh has not confirmed these reports.

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It’s a sad turn of events, especially considering the expectations Atkins carried into 2026. He recorded 84 tackles and nine sacks in 2025 while leading the SEC with 17 tackles for loss. He also earned first-team All-SEC honors and second-team All-American recognition. And Atkins lived up to those expectations in the first five games of 2026.

He recorded 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception. He started four games and ranked second on the team in tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks. Now, the third-year player will look for a new home. At the same time, he would also be eligible for the NFL draft if he chose to pursue that route.

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Atkins began his college career at LSU as a four-star recruit before transferring to Auburn after his freshman season. His departure therefore leaves the Tigers without an experienced defender who had already established himself as one of the conference’s top linebackers.

In Atkins’ absence, Auburn had to work hard for its win over Georgia. The Tigers fell 14-0 behind before scoring 24 straight points to take control. QB Byrum Brown played a big part, rushing 26 times for 115 yards and a touchdown. Georgia still managed to outgain Auburn 440-366, but three turnovers proved costly. One of them was Gunner Stockton’s fumble near midfield, which helped Auburn set up the game-winning 34-yard field goal as time expired.

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Auburn’s defense also had to step up, limiting Georgia to 113 rushing yards. The Tigers recorded just seven missed tackles, their lowest total of the season, according to Pro Football Focus. They managed to get the job done without Xavier Atkins, but his absence will still be felt.

Elijah Melendez and Bryce Deas helped fill the gap against Georgia. Melendez finished with nine tackles, a sack, an interception, and a pass breakup, while Deas added eight tackles. Both delivered when Auburn needed them, but keeping up that level of play without Atkins will be a challenge over the rest of the season.

They head to LSU next, which is 5-2 (2-2 SEC) and comes to Auburn with a loss to Kentucky and a dropped game against Ole Miss behind it. Auburn is forced to play its next game on a short turnaround without its best linebacker.

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Golesh has said he doesn’t want one result, good or bad, to carry over. After the Georgia win, Golesh said: “Good win, bad loss, they’re all the same, because on Sunday, you have to reset and turn the page or it’ll carry over into the next one.”

Now, Auburn just beat the top-ranked team in the country, and Golesh has to show he can do it again with a thinner defense. Auburn is 4-2, and a bowl bid is in reach.