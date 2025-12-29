Alex Golesh Gets Promising Update on Auburn Star Who Could Have Led Transfer Portal Interest

With transfer portal losses and NFL Draft hopefuls thinning the depth chart, Auburn needs to address key gaps at WR. Yet, Alex Golesh’s WR room isn’t empty, as Auburn has a reliable option in Cam Coleman. But the lingering concern is whether Coleman will remain with the program after a rocky 5–7 season.

On Sunday, Auburn’s official site shared a screenshot of recruiting analyst Tom Loy’s update on Cam Coleman’s future with the Tigers.

“Sources have informed me that Auburn feels great about him (Coleman) staying and isn’t concerned about him leaving for another program. Huge,” wrote Loy.

“RUN IT BACK,” captioned Auburn Central, referring to Coleman’s promising future with the program despite the coaching change.

While the wide receiver has enough talent to shine with two years of eligibility remaining, he could have easily chosen another program to showcase it. Because a coaching change often offers a fresh start, many players prefer that route rather than adjusting to a new system. But despite those options, Coleman chose to stay at Auburn, a decision that underscores his loyalty to the program.

Keeping him on the roster for next season is a significant achievement for Alex Golesh. Convincing a program’s top asset to stay is never easy for a new head coach. Still, Golesh’s pitch clearly resonated with Coleman, who would have been a natural fit for receiver-needy programs like Michigan, Texas, OSU, and others.

His numbers backed that up.

As an underclassman, Cam Coleman caught 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 TDs, producing despite inconsistent QB play. While his most notable performance came this season in the OT loss to Vandy, where he had 10 catches for 143 yards, he’s built for moments that change games, making the Phenix City, Alabama, native a priority for the program.

As a five-star standout in the 2024 class alongside Jeremiah Smith, Coleman looks the part of an actual big-play threat at 6-foot-3, 201 pounds, with sub-4.5 speed and the lateral quickness to post a sub-4.2 short shuttle. Although his Iron Bowl fumble raised questions about his potential, he still posted a productive line with five receptions for 53 yards.

Now, with wide receiver Malcolm Simmons entering the transfer portal and Horatio Fields and Perry Thompson also expected to depart, Coleman appears to be the piece Golesh can rely on, as the coach is already targeting other options to rebuild depth at the position.

While he’s flashed real star power when given the opportunity on The Plains, the sophomore WR’s return will help him become a high draft pick. Surely, he belongs in the same talent tier as fellow 2024 standouts Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith, and he has the tools to hear his name called alongside them. But talent alone isn’t enough.

The tape has to match. Perhaps that’s why he chose to stay with the Tigers. Now, a breakout junior season is the key, and the fastest path there is simple: catching passes from a proven QB.

“Everybody in the country knows that Cam is going to be a high draft pick next year. I’m sure he knows that,” said team captain Keldric Faulk.

Now, even with Coleman staying, depth remains a concern, as Eric Singleton Jr. emerges as an NFL Draft hopeful. However, Auburn has already secured a commitment to help address the situation.

Auburn gets some help at WR

Auburn struck again as 4-star wide receiver Brady Marchese is headed to The Plains after being released from his National Letter of Intent at Michigan. Originally a Wolverine signee, Marchese chose Alex Golesh’s Auburn after significant turmoil in Ann Arbor, capping a winding journey behind him.

The Carterville High School standout had flipped from Georgia to Michigan during the Early Signing Period. But that decision quickly unraveled. One week later, Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore for cause, opening the door for Marchese to reset his recruitment and rethink his future.

Now, ranked as the No. 20 WR in the 2026 class, Marchese becomes the 20th signee in Golesh’s first Auburn class. While his commitment pushes the Tigers up to No. 34 in On3’s team rankings, it also adds another much-needed weapon to a reloading WR room.