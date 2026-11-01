Alex Golesh Hints at Major Roster Changes and Makes Frustration Clear With Strong Locker Room Message: “Making Me Sick”

For more than two quarters in Oxford, the scoreboard told a story few expected. A heavy underdog trailed No. 12 Ole Miss 17-15 midway through the third quarter, still within a single score. Then, the afternoon turned in a matter of minutes, and the visitors never scored again.

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Twenty-eight straight Rebels points later, a one-possession game had become a 45-15 rout. Auburn finished with a season-low 63 rushing yards, eight penalties for 67 yards, and still has not scored on an opening drive this season. The loss dropped the Tigers to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the SEC, and their first-year coach did not hide from any of it afterward.

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“I thought [there was] a lack of finish, and that was the first time that I’ve seen that out of this team this year. That’s as disappointing as anything, and I’ve got to figure that piece out. That’s the part that’s making me sick is the lack of finish. Obviously, the plan is to win. The goal is to win. The lack of finish, and I thought play-to-play lack of finish. I thought drive-to-drive lack of finish, which is the part I’m most disappointed with,” head coach Alex Golesh said on a Post Ole Miss Press Conference on 1 November.

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Golesh’s wording matters. He did not blame a single play or a single unit. He framed the problem as habit, play to play and drive to drive, which is a diagnosis of preparation rather than talent. That fits what Auburn has shown for weeks. The Tigers made a 44-39 loss to Florida look closer with a 15-point fourth quarter, and they held LSU to seven second-half points. In Oxford, those late reserves were gone.

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The numbers show how the game slipped. Auburn started 4 of 5 on third down and finished 7 of 14. It averaged 2.3 yards per carry against a defense ranked last in the SEC against the run. Quarterback Byrum Brown, the team’s leading rusher, managed five yards on 13 carries and lost 26 to four sacks. Ole Miss, without All-American back Kewan Lacy, still ran for 224 yards, and Trinidad Chambliss added 263 passing yards, two touchdowns and 65 rushing yards, according to SB Nation and AL.com.

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The sting was personal, too. Former Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight, who transferred to Ole Miss in the offseason, replaced Chambliss late and scored on a 17-yard run on his first snap. Auburn Undercover’s Alec Sanner wrote that the defense seemed to deflate after that score.

Auburn reshuffled most of its offensive line for this game, and it did not change the result. Asked whether more moves are coming, Golesh made clear the evaluation reaches well beyond that group.

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“Yeah, we’re going to continue to evaluate, like I’ve said since day one. And that’s not just the O-line group. It’s every single position. The challenge to us is that we learn and continue to learn how to put Sunday into Monday into Tuesday, and Wednesday into Thursday and Friday. That’s when you truly earn the right to be confident going into a game. We felt like that was the group that gave us the best chance,” Golesh said.

That “every single position” line is the closest thing to a warning. It also comes after a week in which he told reporters that re-recruiting his roster is a daily task and that he brought in more than 60 new players this offseason, a number he expects to shrink in the next portal cycle. Roster turnover is a given in this era. What is new is a coach publicly signaling that playing time is up for review.

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“The message to the team truly is what I just said. You don’t earn the right to feel confident on Saturday. It’s the lack of finish in that last quarter and a half. It’s got to come every single day of the week in terms of how you work. If you think you’ve worked hard, you’ve got to work harder. If you think you ain’t pulling your weight, you’ve got to work harder. Challenge our coaches in the same breath. Play the dudes that you feel like are going to go finish,” Golesh said.

The last line is a directive to his own staff: put the players who finish on the field. He also took ownership of the penalties, saying pre-snap mistakes are “inexcusable” and “coaching in every way.” That habit of absorbing blame fits a first-year coach who needs the locker room’s trust.

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The schedule eases slightly: Arkansas at home next Saturday, then Mississippi State on the road, then Samford, before the Iron Bowl. At 4-4, a bowl bid is still reachable. Whether Golesh’s evaluation talk becomes lineup changes, a new offensive approach, or just a sharper week of practice will show how seriously he meant it.