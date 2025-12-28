Alex Golesh’s Auburn in Race with Four SEC Programs to Land 1,200+ YD P5 Transfer WR

UAB is about to lose one of its brightest stars, as WR Iverson Hooks is set to enter the transfer portal. Given that the rising redshirt junior still has two years of eligibility left and the potential to make a significant impact, Auburn’s new head coach moved quickly to clear the path and make an early offer. But landing this WR won’t be an easy task.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s because Auburn isn’t the only school watching this standout WR. SEC powerhouses like LSU, Georgia, Florida, and Arkansas are also in the mix, all drawn by his stunning on-field performance. Outside the SEC, schools like FSU, Virginia, Houston, Wisconsin, and UConn are also looking to boost their offensive depth by adding talent like Hooks.

Hooks turned heads this season, earning second-team American Conference honors after leading UAB with 72 catches for 927 yards. He ranked second in the conference in receptions and third in receiving yards, and while doing that, the Pike Road native made history. He became the first UAB player ever to record multiple double-digit catch games in a single season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Memphis, he completed 11 catches for 172 yards, while against South Florida, he completed 10 catches for 146 yards. In 2022, as a three-star recruit, he came to UAB and battled through a rocky start, redshirting his first season and then suffering a season-ending injury in 2023 after just three games. By 2024, he was finding his stride with 14 catches for 179 yards. After 4 seasons at UAB, he has a total of 1,225 yards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gator Logo (@floridagatorlogo) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While UAB’s coaching change could be the reason for Hooks’ portal move, the Blazers are now losing more than just Hooks, as fellow receiver Corri Milliner is also set to transfer, giving Auburn a real opportunity to address its need at wide receiver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even WR Malcolm Simmons declared for the transfer portal. Horatio Fields and Perry Thompson are also expected to leave.

Adding to the challenge, Auburn lost its top-ranked 2026 receiver commit, Jase Mathews, who flipped to Ole Miss during the signing period. Now, landing Hooks would not only be a major achievement for the Tigers, but his addition could also boost the offense alongside returning sophomore standout Cam Coleman, who led the team with 725 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If Hooks chooses Auburn, well and good. But if he lands elsewhere, head coach Alex Golesh won’t be short on options. He could potentially try to lure Alabama star Ryan Williams and is also keeping an eye on Brady Marchese.

Is Auburn close to landing a wide receiver?

After landing former Wolverine signee Bear McWhorter following Michigan’s coaching shakeup, the Tigers are now circling another big fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to On3’s Jeffrey Lee, Auburn is gaining serious traction with four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese.

Marchese recently requested a release from his National Letter of Intent after Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham, opening the door for new suitors. While Auburn has surged into the picture, it is now viewed as a strong contender for the No. 20 receiver in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. And the Cartersville, Georgia, native brings production.

While he led Cartersville High School with 41 catches and 981 yards during a deep GHSA Class AAAA playoff run, he could be a key piece for Auburn.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Auburn expected to lose multiple WRs when the transfer portal opens, adding Marchese would ease the pressure and help stabilize the future of the Tigers’ WR room.