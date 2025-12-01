Alex Golesh Swerves Media Trap That Ultimately Cost Hugh Freeze During Auburn Introduction

As Auburn’s new head coach, Alex Golesh has to undo a lot of things set during the Hugh Freeze era. Right from the get-go, he steers clear of an activity that the former coach was notorious for.

Hugh Freeze loved Auburn football. But he also loved golfing. The former HC’s passion for the sport is seen as a factor that played into his exit from Auburn. When Alex Golesh was asked about his love for golf, the new HC answered smartly.

“That’s a setup question. I’ve been here long enough to know that,” he said at his Auburn inauguration on December 1. “I like football more than golf. And I’m terrible.”

Of course, Hugh Freeze’s golfing didn’t have a direct impact on his firing. But being seen on the course way too many times had fans accusing him of preferring golf over football. One Auburn booster told CBS Sports that Freeze had once come out to simply watch the golfers on a Friday, right before a home game.

Hugh Freeze being so active in golf while Auburn football struggled made this passion a quick target for fans.

