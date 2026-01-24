Alex Golesh Trending for Top-5 QB Once Locked in by Matt Campbell as SEC Giants Pose Threat

For months, a Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic standout QB was tracking toward a future shaped by stability at Iowa State. That certainty vanished when Matt Campbell left Ames for Penn State, reopening the door for one of the nation’s most valuable 2027 prospects. Israel Abrams, now widely viewed as a top-5 QB nationally, suddenly became the focal point of interest. And Auburn, under new head coach Alex Golesh, positioned itself as a favorite.

“Auburn and Alex Golesh are emerging for elite QB Israel Abrams,” Rivals’ Greg Smith reported on X on January 23.

The 6’4, 187-pounder is ranked as the No. 3 QB in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking, No. 2 nationally by 247Sports, and the top player in Illinois. Smith’s report aligned with what Israel Abrams experienced firsthand during his recent Junior Day visit to The Plains.

“Overall, it was a pretty good experience,” Israel Abrams said. “Just getting out here and meeting all the coaching staff, spending time with the coaches, just going over ball and stuff. They were very welcoming. You could tell they wanted me here. They care for me. You can tell that.”

He added that Auburn will “one-hundred percent” receive an official visit this summer, a significant indicator of how seriously the Tigers are now being considered.

Israel Abrams’ production backs the attention. As a sophomore, he threw for 2,033 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 63 percent of his passes and leading Montini to a state championship. His junior season elevated him into national territory. He posted 4,072 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, and 10 rushing touchdowns, completing 68.5 percent of his attempts with just six interceptions. 50 total TDs in a major Illinois program is validation.

Auburn’s pitch centers on direction. Alex Golesh is signaling a clean offensive reset, one rooted in QB development rather than short-term fixes. Bringing South Florida starter Byrum Brown with him underscored how central the position is to his rebuild. With Brown entering his final year of eligibility, Israel Abrams represents something the Tigers have lacked in recent cycles which is a long-term, SEC-caliber solution rather than a bridge.

Alex Golesh is benefitting from a recruitment defined by change

That same theme of transition defines Iowa State’s position. Matt Campbell’s departure closed one chapter and forced the Cyclones into another. Iowa State’s shift from Campbell to Jimmy Rogers at head coach, combined with roster turnover at QB, has introduced uncertainty. Israel Abrams was recruited into a system that emphasized continuity and physical development. That system no longer exists in the same form, and rival programs are pressing that reality.

The battle, however, does not stop at Auburn and Iowa State. Tennessee is very much involved, and the Vols may currently hold the inside track. On3’s Steve Wiltfong noted that Tennessee is “setting the tone” in Israel Abrams’ recruitment, citing the frequency of visits and the QB’s belief in the offense.

The dynamic between Tennessee and Auburn adds another layer. Alex Golesh served as Josh Heupel’s OC from 2021 to 2022, and their schemes share foundational principles. There is mutual respect, but no shared ground when it comes to elite QBs. The Vols have the advantage of continuity and an established SEC identity. The Tigers counter with early momentum, a fresh pitch, and Golesh’s strong recruiting ties in Illinois.