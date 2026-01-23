Alex Golesh Turns Around Auburn QB Situation With Last Days of Transfer Portal

Auburn’s transfer portal surge featured 33 additions since the window opened. 21 of those commitments came on offense, a clear indicator of where head coach Alex Golesh believes the reset must begin. Yet even with multiple QB additions and a rebuilt TE room, the Tigers’ latest portal move delivered a message about flexibility, depth, and problem-solving under pressure.

“BREAKING: Auburn has added former ULM reserve QB Hunter Herring as a TE,” Auburn reporter Christian Clemente wrote on X on January 22.

Hunter Herring arrives listed at 6’5, 230 pounds, bringing a body type Auburn clearly prioritized throughout this portal cycle. Clemente noted his varied usage at ULM, where he handled QB duties, carried the ball, caught passes, and even blocked a punt on special teams. That versatility is a requirement in Alex Golesh’s offense. And it hints at why the Tigers made this move so late in the process.

Auburn had little choice but to overhaul its TE room for 2026 with four players from the 2025 group departing. Preston Howard entered the portal after one season on the Plains. Despite being a primary contributor in 2025, he struggled with drops and finished with 10 catches for 84 yards. Brandon Frazier and Tate Johnson exhausted their eligibility, while freshman Hollis Davidson III is portal bound. That left the room thin, exposed, and searching.

Auburn responded aggressively. Jonathan Echols transferred in first, following Alex Golesh from South Florida. He caught nine passes for 109 yards and three TDs in 2025 and brings three years of eligibility. The 6’6, 235 pounder profiles as an immediate contributor, especially with his familiarity with the head coach and QB Byrum Brown.

Xavier Newsome followed, reuniting with TEs coach Larry Scott after transferring from Howard. His production was limited in 2025 due to injury, but his 6’6, 254-pound frame offers blocking value and long-term upside.

Jake Johnson added experience to the room, bringing four years split between North Carolina and Texas A&M. He caught 16 passes for 144 yards in 2025 and previously posted 24 receptions and four touchdowns with the Aggies in 2023. His hands and field-stretching ability make him a legitimate option to start. And now, there’s this QB-turned-TE situation.

Why Hunter Herring makes sense in Alex Golesh’s offense

Hunter Herring fits into this group differently. His value lies in adaptability. In 2025, he appeared in 10 games for ULM across offense and special teams. He threw for 111 yards and a TD, rushed for 57 yards and two scores, and added 17 receiving yards. Across his career, he completed 22 of 42 passes for 251 yards, ran for 241 yards at 4.9 yards per carry, and scored four rushing TDs. He also blocked a punt.

That approach mirrors Alex Golesh’s broader blueprint. He committed to Auburn on a six-year deal after his 23-15 run at USF, capped by a 9-3 season in 2025. The Bulls finished third nationally in total offense, ranked top five in scoring, and placed inside the top 20 both rushing and passing. He brought 11 transfers from USF to Auburn to replicate that production.

Defensively, Auburn kept continuity by retaining D.J. Durkin, who served as interim head coach over the final three games of a 5-7 season. Offensively, everything changes. Byrum Brown projects as QB1, supported by a young QB room. At TE, Jake Johnson and Jonathan Echols headline the depth chart, with DJ Broughton Jr., Ryan Ghea, and Xavier Newsome behind them. Hunter Herring now sits in that mix as a situational piece capable of expanding the playbook.