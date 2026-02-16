Alex Golesh’s Flip Signee Shares Honest Auburn Take With the Tigers Facing Alarming Future

Alex Golesh’s head coaching role at Auburn couldn’t have started at a worse time, but freshman WR DeShawn Spencer isn’t worried about his future on The Plains. With the new coach at the helm, the Tigers are facing a tough schedule ahead. However, the Saraland standout WR is happy to be a part of the program even though things aren’t looking easy, and that’s why he flipped his commitment from Duke.

“The most exciting thing is my dorm is, like, right across from the stadium. So it’s like, every day I walk out my door, I just get to see the stadium, kind of like picturing myself making plays there at the stadium. So it’s like, just such a surreal moment,” said Spencer during his Sunday appearance on QB Country.

DeShawn Spencer seems excited to be a Tiger WR, but last July, the Auburn freshman had been committed to the Blue Devils. Then his old connection with Alex Golesh became the game-changer, and although Spencer received an offer in January from USF (Golesh’s former team) and took an official visit there in June, the head coach’s arrival at Auburn sealed the deal.

The atmosphere during his Iron Bowl visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium was all it took to sway Spencer, and his high school production, racking up 3,914 yards and 47 TDs, shows exactly why Auburn pursued him so heavily to navigate their upcoming gauntlet. Considering the talent on display, Golesh echoed the same sentiment.

“He (DeShawn Spencer) was one we worked on forever,” said the Auburn head coach.

Spencer seems positive about translating that high school talent into collegiate on-field success, despite the fact that he’s got to adapt to a whole new system.

“It’s different from being a high school, the level is different. Your coach is really challenging you; you got to bring your best every day, because you never know, like that one rep could be like a rep in the game, and everything translate over,” said the freshman WR. “It’s going well.”

To make an impact as a true freshman, Spencer will need to quickly acclimate to the speed of the SEC, learning from a veteran receiver room that includes transfers Devin Carter and Chas Nimrod. Here’s where DeShawn Spencer’s hunger to win steals the spotlight.

“I’m here to work. I’m here to be a great teammate. And, you know, just help do whatever it takes to get my guys to win,” added Spencer.

Despite that, the tension for Alex Golesh is only growing, and Spencer’s readiness will be tested immediately, as the coach faces one of the nation’s toughest debut schedules.

Alex Golesh’s debut season at Auburn could see highs or lows

At Auburn, year one for Alex Golesh comes with a gauntlet, as On3 slots the program’s 2026 schedule at No. 5 nationally. The Tigers have to make road trips to Ole Miss, Bama, Tennessee, and Georgia. But that’s not all, as they have to face LSU, Vandy, and the Gators in home showdowns.

Still, there is hope for early momentum because the neutral-site clash with Baylor tilts orange and blue in the stands, followed by a home matchup against Southern Miss. With that, if Auburn handles business, a 4–0 start could help the program stay in the title race under its new head coach. But the concern does not end there, as October could be the real test for Golesh.

The road and home both signal a brutal stretch at that time. But looking ahead, whether Alex Golesh can manage the upcoming schedule could define his tenure at Auburn. Let us know what you think in the comments below.