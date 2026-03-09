Alex Golesh’s Protégé Calls Out Bogus Recruit Scamming Pat McAfee’s Alma Mater

In today’s recruiting world, a single post can create a prospect, and a problem, too. For one Illinois high school coach, who once worked under Auburn’s Alex Golesh, a phantom recruit wasn’t just a nuisance on social media, but an attack on his program’s integrity that demanded a public response.

“College coaches: I apologize; I even have to say this, but the profile @Daniel_Dakin is completely made up,” Evanston Township Football head coach Miles Osei said on X. “@EvanstonFB does not have a student-athlete by this name. I called the number listed and politely asked whoever this was to remove this false profile associated with our football program after he admitted to this fabrication.”

It all started when a person named Daniel Dakin started his X account last year on March 24th and made his first post saying, “Can’t wait to get in the work this offseason.” Then, after that post, he started posting updates on recruiting that made him look like a student getting offers from various schools. His posts were around game day visits to Western Michigan and even invitations to the ‘You Are Athlete’ camp.

Dakin didn’t just lie, but he weaponized the modern recruiting ecosystem to scam legitimate programs. By tagging reporters, faking junior day invitations, and creating a phantom network of collegiate interest, he manipulated social media algorithms. This forced real college coaches to waste valuable time evaluating a ghost before the fabrication was publicly exposed.

Things turned serious when he mentioned his first offer from Notre Dame, then UCF, App State, ULM, and North Dakota. He even shared a post related to invites to South Dakota State’s Junior Day and claimed that Sports Illustrated wrote an article on his Auburn offer. Faking an offer is one thing, but fabricating a scholarship from West Virginia, Pat McAfee’s fiercely defended alma mater, takes extraordinary audacity.

Dakin’s fake Mountaineer ties were a calculated attempt to piggyback on the massive national media spotlight McAfee constantly shines on his former program. That’s when head coach Miles Osei, who coaches at Evanston Township High School in Illinois, started to investigate.

Osei first called the phone number listed on the profile, speaking to the anonymous person behind the account to get information from him. First, he talked about his offers from Auburn and West Virginia, and when he asked about Dakin’s claims of studying at Evanston Township, he replied with a straight yes. He even made another false claim that his coach at Evanston called Alex Golesh about the offer. That’s when Osei loses his calm.

“I said, ‘You must have talked to Alex Golesh?’ He said, ‘Yeah, my head coach talked to him as well.’ I said, ‘That’s funny because I never talked to him.’ He froze. I said, “Man, I know you’re doing this for clicks and likes, but you’re messing with other people when you’re doing that: college coaches, me fielding phone calls, and our kids who actually played and are getting recruited,” Osei said.

Amidst all these claims, Dakin made a critical mistake: he failed to research who Osei actually is and why claiming that he got an offer from Auburn will land him in a tough spot. Osei isn’t just a high school coach; he’s a sharp football mind who learned the collegiate recruiting ropes under Alex Golesh at Illinois. That deep-rooted mentor-protégé connection to the Division I landscape is exactly why Osei instantly recognized the red flags in this situation. He used his extensive background to systematically destroy Dakin’s elaborate and fabricated Power Four offers.

But even after the warning, Dakin didn’t delete his account but came out with a shocking explanation of his mistake.

Daniel Dakin accepts his mistakes after being exposed by Alex Golesh’s protégé

This type of hoax isn’t new in the recruiting world. In 2017, a similar case involved Unique Brissett, who pretended to be a college football recruit in 2017 and even posted photos and highlight videos from real players to make their posts look real.

But then, he later accepted his mistake, saying that he and his brother started it just for fun. Much like the Brissett case, Dakin also had to apologize after months of fake posts. Once Osei’s claims came to light and exposed the truth, Dakin issued a statement.

“Just to clear things up: I am a real person, a real recruit trying to play at the next level. Nothing about me is made up,” Dakin said on X. “There was a misunderstanding with my recruitment and my profile. I am a future student attending Evanston Township HS this fall. I have not yet attended ETHS. I just wanted to publicly apologize to all the coaching staff at ETHS for this mix-up and misunderstanding. I hope we can move past this and hopefully build a great relationship in the future.”

The real question is whether allowing this behavior sends the wrong signal to future generations. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.