Deion Sanders Caught off Guard by FOX Reporter’s All-White Outfit, Leaves Her Blushing

While Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes earned their first win of the season. Coach Prime grabbed eyeballs for another reason as well. And it was nothing about the X’s and O’s of the Folsom Field, but rather a wholesome interaction with Fox Sports reporter Alexa Landestoy, that left the audience delighted.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Since the first snap, the Buffs had taken the lead with their first possession and made it halfway down the field. Alexa Lindestoy, Fox Sports’ reporter on the sidelines, came in to document the coach’s reaction to the Buffs’ lead with their first possession of the ball. “What have you liked from your team [since] start[ing] here today?” Alexa prompted.

“Consistency,” Coach Prime replied. “We run in the ball, we mix it into throw a pad, it’s called a heck of a game defensively, but coming up, we just came out with us tremendous stopping all our special teams were doing that thing.” The Buffs earned a 7-0 lead after QB Kaidon Salter threw a 9-yard TD in a 12-play, 87-yard drive in their first possession.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aside from commenting on the on-turf developments, Deion Sanders was caught off guard by Lindestoy’s outfit and pivoted for a while. He continued. “We’ve got to score this one. And your outfit is killing the game right now.” Lindestoy’s reply? “Thank you, I feel like I could be loud on the Colorado sideline,” she joked.

But back to business, she continued to report and pose questions. “You told us yesterday that JuJu would come in the third series, if that’s still the plan right now?” she asked. To which Deion Sanders replied with, “I cried to him while. At least he’s coming.” Meanwhile, the commentators joked as well, “a seamless 10 out of 10 reaction by Alexa.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Overall, it was a refreshing twist on the sidelines that left the audience asking for more.