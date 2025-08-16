All About Trent Howland’s Parents: Terry Howland and Valerie Brook

Trent Howland is a player who can change a game in a single sprint, making him more than just a typical RB. Trent is a player to watch because of his speed, vision, and versatility. He made waves in college football at Oklahoma State and in high school at Joliet West, where he led his team to its first conference title in 50 years and ran for over 1,400 yards in a season. Before moving to Indiana for his collegiate career, Trent demonstrated his overall athleticism in basketball as well.

Trent has been shaping the field ever since he moved to Stillwater in 2024. While backing All-American Ollie Gordon II, he played in 10 games during his junior year at Oklahoma State and finished second on the team with 230 rushing yards. He has shown his ability to make big plays when called upon with standout performances such as a 57-yard game against Colorado and a 23-yard rush with a 45-10 defeat at Tulsa. His strong family background off the field continues to influence his overall development.

Who are Trent Howland’s parents?

Trent Howland’s parents are Valerie Brook and Terry Howland. Throughout his football career, Trent Howland’s parents, Terry and Valerie, have been there to support him at key moments. For instance, on December 8, 2019, they attended the awards banquet with him and Joliet West coach William Lech, where Trent received the Kevin Molloy State Farm WJOL Pigskin Preview Player of the Week award.

He earned that honor following a spectacular game in which he ran for 301 yards, scored five touchdowns, and added another receiving touchdown to lead Joliet West to its first conference title in fifty years. Although there is not much information available, such instances demonstrate Trent’s talent as well as his family’s support, which has contributed to his success. Trent also has a sister, Morgan Brooks.

How did Terry Howland and Valerie Brook meet?

Although there is no publicly available information regarding how Terry Howland and Valerie Brook met, it is clear that they have supported Trent consistently throughout his football career. From cheering in the stands to accompanying him to awards banquets and big moments, they’ve always been there to celebrate his accomplishments and cheer him on.

What ethnicity are Trent Howland’s parents?

Trent Howland’s parents, Terry Howland and Valerie Brook, are not of African-American heritage. Trent Howland was born and raised in Joliet, Illinois, and went to Joliet West High School.

Inside Trent Howland’s Relationship with His Parents

Trent Howland’s journey to football glory wasn’t exactly predetermined. He wasn’t even planning to attend Joliet West, let alone become a football player. “My mom, she’s real religious,” Howland said after he signed his Indiana letter of intent. “She always said God has a plan for me.” He began playing basketball in the second grade, five years before he ever touched a football, and for years it seemed like part of that plan. He participated in AAU ball throughout elementary school. As a freshman, he even missed the start of football practice due to a family trip that included a Las Vegas tournament.

Trent, however, went on nagging his mother to change. “He kept saying, ‘Mom, I want to go with the kids I’ve been going to school with who are my friends,’” Brooks said. She reached out to Tigers athletic director Steve Millsaps about enrolling him in Joliet West’s football program, and Millsaps agreed.

Trent credits his ability to remain grounded throughout it all to his parents. “My parents have always been a top priority of mine because they hold me to such a high standard, and they’re both always so involved in my life,” he said. “If one parent couldn’t make it to the game then the other would, I always had the nice shoes and gear, and they both have helped me off the field on how to act correctly and be the best person I can be.”