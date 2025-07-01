All Eyes on Arch Manning as Pat McAfee Lets Slip NFL Plan Amid Paul Finebaum’s Big Declaration

With the NFL season still months away, conversations have already shifted beyond the 2025 Draft and toward a name that continues to electrify the college football world, Arch Manning. The Texas quarterback, carrying the weight of a legendary surname, is expected to take over for Quinn Ewers this season and finally show why he was once the No. 1 recruit in the country. But while fans are looking to see what he can do on the field, NFL front offices are already plotting for what comes after.

The prevailing assumption has long been that Manning would play two years as a starter and enter the 2027 NFL Draft. But that timeline may have just been flipped on its head. On The Pat McAfee Show, the always-outspoken host casually dropped a line that has since ignited speculation. And if what McAfee suggested is true, the NFL’s tank race could start sooner than anyone expected.

“There’s a lot of teams saying, ‘Hey, let’s not be scared to lose a lot of games this year. Maybe next year we can get Arch on our team,” McAfee said. That subtle suggestion contradicts the growing consensus that Manning would wait. If true, this opens the door for quarterback-needy franchises to begin planning for sweepstakes reminiscent of the NFL’s most famous tank jobs. But it’s unlikely to be that simple.

The prevailing assumptions have not been made out of thin air. NFL scouts and insiders have been predicting for a long time that Arch will wait for the 2027 draft. But Pat McAfee has reignited the debate. Well, it all depends on Arch’s 2025 season. The 2025 draft was sought-after, but the quality and numbers in the quarterback class were missing. There were Cam Ward, Jaxton Dart, and Tyler Shough. But apart from these names, every other quarterback went after the second round.

But all of this changes in the 2026 draft class; if every quarterback performs as expected, then the first round will be drowning in cannon arms. Cade Klubnik, Nico Imanevala, Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, and LaNorris Sellers. This class would make you think twice before appearing for the draft, even if you’ve got ‘Manning’ behind your name. So, ultimately, if Arch even performs close to how he is expected to perform, McAfee’s predictions will come true, and we’ll see teams tanking big time to recruit the royalty. But if not, then 2027 remains the likely decision. The countdown is on, and speculation is the name of the game. So, who’s ready to roll the dice on Arch Manning?

Arch Manning draws historic praise ahead of his starting debut

The buzz surrounding Arch Manning was already sky-high, but Paul Finebaum has just taken it to another level. As Manning prepares for his long-anticipated starting debut with Texas, the ESPN analyst is putting him in rare company. With the SEC spotlight looming and a national title push expected, Manning now carries the weight of history with him and possibly a trip to New York.

“I think there’s a reasonably good chance that Arch Manning will be sitting on the front row in New York at the Heisman ceremony,” Finebaum said during a recent segment. “That’s assuming that his team does what it’s supposed to do and competes for not only the SEC but for the national championship.” It’s a bold take, but one that underlines the confidence many have in the Manning legacy. And for a program hungry for elite quarterback play on the biggest stage, Finebaum believes Texas just might have its man.

But here’s the real deal. “I believe also that Arch Manning is the best college football quarterback we have seen since Tim Tebow entered the scene in 2006,” Finebaum added. Now, let’s understand the gravity of this sentence. Tim Tebow is possibly the greatest quarterback ever in college football. He led the Gators to 2 SEC titles, 3 SEC East titles, and 2 Nattys. For any other freshman, those expectations might seem impossible. But for Arch, they’re part of the family name, and if he delivers on that potential, the Heisman would be just one of the many awards heading to Texas. It could be championship season in Austin.