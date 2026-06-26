3 X Super Bowl Winner Loses Faith in Deion Sanders: “Just Create Hype”

When Deion Sanders brought his luggage to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season, he turned the quiet program into the center of attention almost overnight. Every week felt like a spectacle with celebrities appearing at the sidelines. But now that the coach heads into Year 4, his only mission is to win. And that’s exactly what former Broncos OL and 3x Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth has also been saying.

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Appearing on The Next Round, Schlereth didn’t dismiss what Deion Sanders has accomplished. In fact, he gave him credit for transforming Colorado from a forgotten program into one everyone suddenly wanted to watch. But the compliments only carried the conversation so far because when he delivered the bottom line, it showed how the current state of the Buffs needs a major boost.

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“The bottom line is you got to win games, and you got to put a product on the field that can consistently compete, and they can play,” he said. “Where we sit right now is this is an organization that’s got to actually win games and actually produce as opposed to just create hype. At this point, I think most people feel like, ‘Hey man, that program is all sizzle and no steak.’ And I don’t go to a restaurant to order a plate of sizzle. Like, I want some steak. And that’s where we are right now in Colorado.”

When Colorado shocked No. 17 TCU and opened its 2023 season 3-0, Deion Sanders gave fans a reason to believe. Then reality caught up when they finished with a 4-8 record. The following season looked like validation. Behind Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the Buffs went 9-4. It was a successful season.

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It was just one season, though, because in 2025, Deion Sanders lost both his stars to the NFL. Colorado took a hit and fell 3-9.

According to Mark Schlereth, Colorado has struggled to establish a reliable running game, hasn’t consistently played winning defense, and has often relied on explosive individual talent instead of sustainable football. That’s why, in his eyes, the conversation has shifted from excitement to expectations.

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Interestingly, Mark Schlereth’s comments come two years after Deion Sanders invited him into Colorado’s locker room. Back in April 2024, Sanders brought Schlereth and former 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci to address the team during spring practices. Mariucci reminded players that “the whole world is watching” while Schlereth spoke about faith, leadership, and putting teammates first. But now, he is not the only one who has this “all sizzle and no steak” opinion.

Pressure on Deion Sanders entering 2026

Across three seasons in Boulder, Deion Sanders’ tenure has been rocky. That’s why people are losing belief, including CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli. After placing him 33rd entering last season, he has now dropped the Colorado head coach to No. 60 in his recent Power Four coaching rankings.

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Further, FanDuel’s projected win total for the Buffs also sits at just 4.5 games.

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Deion Sanders, meanwhile, isn’t standing still. He has overhauled his coaching staff, brought in more than 40 transfer portal additions, and adjusted his recruiting strategy by supplementing those veterans with a smaller high school class. Perhaps the biggest offensive change is the arrival of new OC Brennan Marion.

“What he’s going to do for the offense is going to be tremendous, because he’s averaged in his whole career,” Deion Sanders said. “He’s averaged 30 to 35 points a game, and that’s our threshold for winning. When we normally score 30 points a game, we normally win.”

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All that said, fans expect Deion Sanders to really deliver in the upcoming season.