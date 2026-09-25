Alleged Tim Tebow ‘Scam’ Controversy Takes Unexpected Turn as Ex-ESPN Reporter Makes New Revelation

Tim Tebow is not the only sports name caught up in the questions surrounding Life Surge, with several reported unnamed figures yet to make a statement. Former ESPN reporter Pablo Torre’s latest update suggests the list is much bigger, and now the silence around it is becoming part of the story.

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“We had already requested comment from 14 sports figures who got paid to speak at/promote Life Surge (on account of allegations like the ones below),” Torre’s X post read. “We’ve already exchanged messages with several of these people’s reps. None of them has provided any kind of statement.”

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According to the podcast host, this situation includes people beyond Tebow, who has become the most recognizable face connected to the company. As for Tebow himself, the former Florida quarterback has appeared at Life Surge events for years.

Torre’s investigation with Mother Jones, according to reporter Kiera Butler says Tebow was scheduled for more than 20 appearances in 2026 and reported that his fee was between $50,000 and $100,000 per appearance. Life Surge has notably used a long list of recognizable athletes and sports personalities at its events.

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Reports have linked a number of prominent figures from the sports world to the events. The names mentioned include Sage Steele, Kirk Herbstreit, Urban Meyer, Russell Wilson and David Ortiz, who have worked with ESPN, Fox or CBS in various roles. The company presents those appearances differently.

In its full response, Life Surge said professional athletes make up only a small portion of its typical speaker lineup. The company also clarified that the speakers were not asked to endorse its programs and that Tebow’s payment is not connected to sales.

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Pablo Torre points to the company’s Bait-and Switch strategy that ‘traps’ people.

Life Surge markets its events heavily to Christian audiences, presenting them as faith-focused gatherings with worship music and well-known speakers. Tickets often start at around $30, drawing people in with the promise of an inspirational Christian conference.

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The Mother Jones report also highlighted how attendees say the sales pitch starts once they are inside. They describe hours of promotion for a $97 three-day “impact class” covering real estate and stock trading.

After that, some say they are pushed toward more expensive coaching and mentorship programs, including SurgeU, which can cost between $10,000 and $50,000. The more serious claims focus on how Life Surge gets people to pay for programs.

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Since many attendees cannot afford a $50,000 payment upfront, the company reportedly refers them to outside brokers who can help finance the purchase. Torre also reported that Life Surge has encouraged some attendees to use money from their retirement savings to pay for the mentorship.

A key question is how much Tebow knew about the sales operation behind the events. Mother Jones obtained a recording from a 2023 Life Surge event in which Tebow can be heard urging people in the crowd to sign up for the programs.

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The investigation has also found that three top Life Surge executives had previously worked at Online Trading Academy. In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued the company over claims that it had misled customers with promises of making quick money through trading.

The Better Business Bureau also reports 35 complaints in the last three years. Those complaints include claims about aggressive advertising, billing problems, and pressure to purchase packages priced between $20,000 and $40,000.

The report has now triggered a strong reaction from fans, with some describing Life Surge as a “scam” or “fraud.” Torre’s report leaves two possibilities for Tebow: he either knows very little about it, or he is knowingly involved in the practices described in the investigation.

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Neither Tim Tebow nor his representatives responded to multiple requests for comment detailing his ongoing business relationship with the organization. ESPN, where Tebow remains a featured college football analyst, also declined to weigh in on the reporting.