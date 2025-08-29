‘Almost Made Me Cry’: Deion Sanders’ Emotional Admission on Colorado Athlete Forced to Retire After ‘Scary’ Concussion

“I just wanted to take this time to let everybody know here, and thank you guys, thank the coaching staff, thank the staff.” With those words, Colorado running back Charlie Offerdahl announced that he was stepping away from football in July 2025. His decision was not driven by performance or opportunity but by the reality of repeated concussions, which he described as “scary” and serious enough to end his career early.

In his three seasons with the Buffaloes, Charlie Offerdahl made a significant impact. As a freshman, he rushed for 150 yards on 37 carries. By his last season, he had emerged as a team leader, playing in all 13 games and scoring his first career touchdown in a 49-24 victory against Utah. But what did Offerdahl want people to remember most?

Offerdahl made sure to turn the spotlight back on his head coach. Offerdahl thanked Deion Sanders for believing in him “when nobody else did.” That sentiment defined his journey in Boulder. Sanders saw something in him beyond the roster sheet—a player whose value stretched past the stat line. Offerdahl’s words carried the weight of a young man who knew he had been given a chance to belong, even when the odds said otherwise. And that belief, as he made clear, changed everything. But how did Coach Prime see him?

On CBS Colorado’s podcast, Sanders could barely hide his emotions when speaking about Offerdahl. “I just loved him. He just came to practice and almost, almost put me in tears,” Sanders said. He recalled how the team even tried to get Offerdahl connected with a dentist’s office nearby so he could gain experience in his future career in dentistry. “You talk about a good kid, a great man—that’s who Charlie Offerdahl is. I mean, when I say his name, I just see him smiling… and I’m just so proud of him. I feel like he’s my kid.”

Sanders went further, painting a picture of a player who worked relentlessly in silence, never seeking credit, but earning every ounce of it. “That kid worked his bu-t off, kept his head down, didn’t say much, just worked, worked, worked and produced.” From walk-on to trusted contributor, Offerdahl’s story was one of hard work, resilience, and family values. As Sanders put it, “He’s going to be successful at whatever he touches.” And really, how could you doubt that?

Career-defining moments of Offerdahl’s nuggets of impact at Colorado

Charlie Offerdahl’s decision to retire hit home hard when he said, “Obviously, I haven’t been here this summer. If it’s not obvious already, I won’t be coming back this year. You know, just how serious this last concussion was, and how many I’ve had leading up to it, it was pretty scary for me and my family. I will be hanging it up”. It wasn’t just goodbye; it was gratitude rooted in growth and authenticity. So, what did his numbers say about his journey?

For starters, Offerdahl’s 2022 season yielded 150 rushing yards, the most ever by a walk-on in Colorado history. That same year, he notched his first career start against UCLA. Fast forward to 2023–24, he suited up in 13 games, racking up 126 rushing yards and one touchdown, while proudly wearing the “L” on his jersey as a team leader.

Even ESPN’s stat sheet breaks it down like this: in 2024, Offerdahl logged 26 carries for 119 yards, averaging a solid 4.6 yards per carry, with that lone rushing TD topping it off. Those figures don’t just quantify plays; they tell the story of persistence, grit, and steady contribution. Which makes you wonder: with such steady momentum, how did the weight of concussions reshape that trajectory?