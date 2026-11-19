Kirk Herbstreit found himself in an awkward live television moment during Thursday Night Football. After Al Michaels delivered an emotional tribute to longtime NBC Sports colleague Dan Hicks, he appeared ready to add something of his own. Amazon Prime, however, had other plans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dan Hicks died at 64, with news of his passing announced on November 12. The interruption quickly became an odd moment in an otherwise heartfelt tribute.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was genial,” Al Michaels said, offering his condolences to Hicks’ wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, and their family. “He was compassionate, great company, had a world class sense of humor. On this very rough day for so many of us, we send our love to Hannah and your three daughters. Wishing you strength and comfort.”

As Michaels finished speaking, Kirk Herbstreit appeared ready to follow up with a few words of his own. The former Ohio State QB had spent nearly two decades working alongside Dan Hicks in broadcasting, although for rival networks, and seemed to want to acknowledge the loss. But the timing was unfortunate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: IMAGO

The tribute came right before a commercial break. As Kirk Herbstreit started to speak, Prime Video cut to an ad. Whatever he wanted to say never made it on air. Viewers were left guessing, and the sudden switch made an already emotional moment even more awkward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip quickly spread online because cutting away mid-sentence during an on-air memorial is a bizarre look for any major sports broadcast, where producers normally hold commercial breaks for a few extra seconds out of respect. The interruption wasn’t necessarily a deliberate decision to silence Kirk Herbstreit. Rather, it was the result of the broadcast’s scheduled commercial break timing.

Al Michaels had taken the opportunity during the Giants-Commanders game to remember Hicks, whose career at NBC Sports stretched back to 1992. The veteran play-by-play announcer made no attempt to turn the moment into a routine broadcaster’s farewell. This was personal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were shocked,” he said while discussing the news of Hicks’ death.

He then walked viewers through the remarkable career of his former colleague, who had covered some of the biggest events in American sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He provided captions to so many iconic moments in golf, tennis and Notre Dame football,” he recalled. “He and Rowdy Gaines turned the calling of swimming at multiple Olympics into an art form.”

Hicks served as NBC’s lead golf voice since 2000 and called 27 of Tiger Woods’ tournament wins, including the famous 2008 U.S. Open playoff. Over 16 Olympic Games, he also called all 23 of Michael Phelps’ gold medal races and won a Sports Emmy for his work at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a moving moment, and Michaels clearly wasn’t reading through a routine segment. He was remembering someone he had known and worked alongside for years. As for Kirk Herbstreit, the commercial interruption wasn’t the only uncomfortable exchange with Al Michaels that night.

Later in the third quarter, the two were discussing Amazon’s promotion for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Michaels delivered the dramatic sales pitch.

“The shadow is rising in Middle-earth,” he said. “One ring will rule them all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then checked whether his co-announcer was paying attention. Kirk Herbstreit admitted he had never been particularly interested in what he described as “sci-fi” films.

“You know, I’ve never been a big sci-fi guy, but I’ll give that [a shot],” he said. “You just told me to dial in, so I’ll give it a shot.”

The response prompted Michaels to joke that their bosses would be giving them a shot if he failed to follow through.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Otherwise, our bosses will be … giving us a shot,” he said. “And not of Ketel One, either.”

It was a lighter exchange, but it gave viewers another memorable Kirk Herbstreit moment during the broadcast.

The Giants eventually lost to Washington, 24-21, but the game’s most uncomfortable television moment had little to do with football. Dan Hicks’ passing was the real story of the evening. Michaels made sure that viewers understood what his colleague meant to the broadcasting community.

Kirk Herbstreit probably wanted to add to that tribute, too. Unfortunately, the commercial break arrived before he could get a chance.