“Amen”: Keelon Russell Breaks Silence on Twin Sister’s Tragic Death With Emotional Message to Almighty

Keelon Ruseell, the Alabama Crimson Tide QB, flipped his commitment to Alabama from SMU and even proclaimed, “I’m going to get there and ball out for sure.” While Russell’s decision was influenced by Michael Penix Jr’s recruitment, there was also someone else who might have influenced him to come to Tuscaloosa. That was his twin sister, Kierston Ruseell, who also enrolled in Alabama after graduating from the same high school Russell attended. But on June 4th, Russell’s world came crashing down.

It was reported by several Tuscaloosa outlets that Keelon Russell’s sister, Kierston, tragically passed away. The loss of a loved one is always hard to contemplate, and Keelon and his sister were inseparable, so the loss would then be more terrifying than anyone can imagine, especially for an 18-year-old teenager. But now, the QB has found respite in his faith and finally has shared an emotional message on his IG story.

“Dear God, Thank You that every good and pleasant gift is from above. You are the source of every blessing in my life-my health, my work, my relationships, and the strength to face each day. Even my ability to work and create comes from You. I acknowledge that all I have is a gift from Your generous hand. As James 1:17 says, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” You are faithful, and I am grateful. In Jesus’ name, amen.” The bond that Keelon had with Kierston was stronger than steel.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both siblings were inseparable even in high school since both attended Duncanville High School in Texas. They both graduated recently on 30th May, and the Alabama insider Brett Greenberg even shared a message for them. “So good. Twins Keelon & Kierston Russell enjoying themselves during @Duncanville_HS graduation — staying together at Alabama.” Brett shared a video of the duo receiving their degrees and dancing together in joy and high-fiving each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keelon Russell 🃏 (@_pres1dentkee) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kierston was also a top-notch athlete in basketball and played as a forward for her high school’s basketball team. Standing at 5’10” tall, she was known for her exceptional athleticism and leadership, and even led the Duncanville Pantherettes to the 2024 State Championships. Her obituary also acknowledged the type of leader and standout player she was on the court. “Her presence on the court was marked by strength, agility, and a competitive drive that made her a standout in Texas high school basketball.” Now that she has passed, tributes are pouring in from the tight-knit Alabama community for her and Keelon Russell.

The reason for Kierston’s tragic death?

As athletes, both Keeron Russell and Kierston drew motivation from each other’s performances and shared a mutual respect for the sport. After Kierston’s passing, there has been wider discourse around mental health and how programs can help athletes move on from these testing times without it taking a mental toll on them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for Kierston, she didn’t just excel in her sport but was also a guiding light for younger athletes and mentored her younger teammates. Her last Instagram post came on October 21st, where she is wearing the Duncanville jersey and announcing her performances to the world. She captioned the post, “This year personal”.

The reason for her death isn’t yet public, however, Tide 100.9 reported that the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which investigates all deaths outside of a hospital, declined to comment on her death. But still said that the matter was non-criminal. The loss of Kierston, a beloved athlete and a loving sister, is a loss for the whole Alabama community, and condolences are pouring in as Keelon navigates the period of grief.