“Amen”: Tributes Pour In for Deion Sanders After Doctor’s Health Update

In college football, where teams thrive on toughness, Deion Sanders’ battle was not with other teams but with his own health. He fought a tough cancer battle and even lived with the fear of amputation that hung over him until the doctor shared a positive update.

Last year, Colorado’s vascular surgeon, Don Jacobs, watched Deion Sanders struggle on the field and feared he might need his leg amputated. This came after the struggles he faced against TCU. Sanders underwent surgery to clear blood clots, and then later came back to the field and anchored his team as they beat Iowa State at home.

“I was really worried about you in Fort Worth,” Jacobs said to Sanders during FaceTime. “Watching that game and seeing you hurt, I was worried.”

To that, even Sanders replied, saying, “I was worried, too.”

In addition to his battle with blood clots, Sanders also faced a separate, daunting fight against bladder cancer last year. Sanders underwent surgery in October, going through an aspiration thrombectomy for the left popliteal and tibial arteries. This procedure removed his clots, but given how serious the issue was, even the doctor couldn’t believe how fast Sanders recovered.

“Yeah, I know that pain hurts, and it was, you know, I was worried about losing a leg,” Jacobs said. “But, you know, we got you out quick… I was impressed, and everything healed up well.”

The positive news brought a wave of relief to the college football community. An Instagram user also gave Colorado’s head athletic trainer, Lauren Askevold, who followed Sanders from Jackson State, saying, “Amen and thank you @laurenjaskevold for ALWAYS looking out.” It takes a village!”

This isn’t the first time amputation fear has hit Deion Sanders; he has been battling blood circulation issues and blood clots in his lower body since 2021. Because of this, his left leg already lacks most of its calf and two toes after his last amputation.

Then came his bladder surgery, where he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer after routine scans. Doctors first removed his entire bladder and then underwent a radical surgical process to reconstruct Deion Sanders’ urinary function using part of his intestine. This was one of the toughest pains Sanders had to go through.

He used to scream in pain, and one of those incidents happened on the ground, too, when he went to the bathroom and started screaming because of pain. Even the continuous test made him feel “irritated” all the time. So, with all this happening, another amputation would have been a major blow to him.

The revelation of Sanders’ silent struggles resonated with fans, who flooded social media with messages of support, seeing his perseverance as a source of inspiration

Fans pour in their prayers for Deion Sanders

Last season was not just hard on the field with a 3-9 record for Deion Sanders, but also his health issues made massive headlines. Despite that, fans were still behind him for the losses. But just when the true reality came out, fans finally understood the struggles Sanders faced during one of his worst seasons at Boulder. This fan said, “Hallelujah, God is good. Amen.”

Then comes in another fan of Deion Sanders, who is not just motivating Deion Sanders for his health but also setting a path for his major comeback to the 2026 season. Just like they did it in the 2024 season with a 9-4 record and first bowl appearance since then. “Jesus heals!!! Redemption begins,” another fan said.

In order to make it happen, the only thing Deion Sanders needs is motivation and blessings and all. His phone is filled with blessings and good deeds. As this fan said, “Blessings.” The same goes for the other one who added to it, saying, “TO GOD BE THE GLORY!!!”

Deion Sanders is entering the upcoming season not just with a lot of new faces, but also with resolved health issues. With the positive update from the doctor, it remains to be seen if that positivity will translate to the field for Sanders and the Bulldogs. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.