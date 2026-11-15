America Divided Over Kirk Herbstreit’s Strong Statement on SEC’s Officiating Against Arch Manning

Arch Manning threw an interception against LSU on November 14, but ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit wasn’t buying what the referees let slide. An LSU defender dragged Manning backward by the collar as he released the ball, yet no flag came. Herbstreit called out the apparent missed horse-collar penalty, and fans quickly clashed over the officiating, with some accusing the referees of blowing the call while others argued Texas got away with holding.

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The controversy erupted in the first half when Manning tried to escape pressure and force a pass downfield. His off-balance throw sailed high, allowing LSU defensive back Ty Benefield to make the interception. Benefield then returned it 31 yards to the Texas 16-yard line, giving the Tigers a prime scoring opportunity.

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“Arch Manning throws an interception, but Kirk Herbstreit and rules analyst Matt Austin say a flag should’ve been thrown for a horse collar,” Jomboy Media shared the broadcast clip on X on November 15.

The replay showed LSU defensive lineman Jordan Ross grabbing the back collar area of Manning’s shoulder pads and jersey. During the ABC broadcast, Herbstreit questioned whether the contact met the definition of a horse-collar tackle, and former SEC referee Matt Austin agreed with his assessment.

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Herbstreit made his position clear, saying, “That definitely meets the definition of a horse collar.” Austin’s explanation further supported the argument that officials should have thrown a flag.

Had the penalty been called, the interception would have been nullified, and Texas would have received a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down.

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But Herbstreit’s criticism didn’t settle the argument. Instead, the clip sparked conflicting reactions on social media. Some fans backed the ESPN analyst, while others questioned why the broadcast seemingly overlooked potential holding by a Texas player on an LSU defender.

One viewer agreed with the broadcast team’s assessment, writing, “I mean it’s pretty clear a horse collar.”

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Another fan kept the reaction short, posting, “Def horse collar.”

Frustration with the officials was also evident. One viewer wrote, “No shit. Refs suck.” The response reflected the anger among fans who believed the referees had missed a potentially game-changing violation.

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However, not everyone was convinced that Texas had been wronged. One fan pointed to the other side of the action, commenting, “Texas should have been called for holding too.”

Another made the same point more bluntly, writing, “Saying that while the defender is being held 😂”.

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The opposing reactions exposed the central disagreement. Herbstreit and Austin focused on the contact against Manning, while critics argued that possible holding by Texas deserved equal scrutiny. What initially appeared to be a straightforward interception had become a debate over whether the officials missed more than one violation.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Herbstreit had found himself discussing a controversial Manning interception. During Texas’ 34-27 win over No. 7 Ole Miss on October 24, the ESPN analyst criticized the quarterback’s decision-making.

With the game tied at 24-24 in the fourth quarter, Manning attempted a deep pass into coverage despite having two defenders in the area. Ole Miss defensive back Jalyn Crawford intercepted it.

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Herbstreit called the throw a “poor decision” during the ABC broadcast, questioning why Manning tried to force the ball into that situation.

However, the turnover didn’t produce points for Ole Miss. Manning eventually responded with a one-yard rushing touchdown to help Texas regain the lead.

That criticism contrasted with Herbstreit’s preseason confidence in the quarterback. In August, he said he would be surprised if Texas didn’t have a big year, citing Manning’s improvement after finishing the 2025 season with six wins in his final seven games.

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Unlike the Ole Miss incident, Herbstreit’s latest comments weren’t aimed at Manning’s judgment. His objection centered on the officials’ decision to let the play stand. And while some fans agreed that the apparent horse-collar violation warranted a flag, others insisted that Texas wasn’t innocent either. The disagreement left the disputed interception, rather than Manning’s throw itself, at the center of the controversy.