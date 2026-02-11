American Actress Turns Down Deion Sanders’ Proposal For Setting His Sons Up With Her

Deion Sanders’ life as a head coach revolves around winning recruiting battles. However, he also dons the ‘father’ hat every opportunity he gets. In that role, he’s been the mentor and a friend to his five children. And he recently added ‘wingman’ to his resume with a bold pitch to a Hollywood star on behalf of his sons.

Coach Prime hosted the famed ‘Black-ish’ star Marsai Martin on his show We Got Time Today. Fans know her as Diane, the sassy youngest child of the Johnson family in the sitcom. And while he had her attention, Deion didn’t hesitate with a proposal.

“[As] a father, saying, ‘Wow, this young woman ain’t no joke.’ So, I gotta shoot my shot,” he said in an appearance for We Got Time Today. “I got three wonderful sons.”

“It’s good to know you got sons,” Martin replied, “I am taken. You a good dad, though. My dad would’ve done the same thing.”

Sanders’ eagerness might stem from his sons’ current single status; at least, officially. Shedeur Sanders ended his relationship with actress Storm Reid two years ago but has since been linked to WNBA player Angel Reese and influencer Jasmine Rae. The latter was reportedly labeled as ‘girlfriend’ in a police report for one of Shedeur’s speeding incidents in Ohio.

Deion Sanders Jr. also split up with his longtime partner, Brittany Faye, quite some time ago. Shilo Sanders, on the other hand, has been linked with popular influencer India Love. In September 2025, the safety allegedly interrupted her livestream with a phone call, asking her to hang out with him. Though the caller’s identity was never revealed, fans connected the dots. Love asked the other person if she should name him, but they refused.

Coincidentally, Marsai Martin’s partner also belongs to the sports world. Her boyfriend is the budding NASCAR driver, Rajah Caruth. According to reports, the two have been together since 2024, and Martin has been spotted at his NASCAR race multiple times. Deion Sanders might have tried his luck a bit too late, because these two seem to be going pretty strong.

“He’s my patience. He’s my stability,” she said on The Breakfast Club last year. Plus, Caruth has also been vetted by Martin’s on-screen dad, Anthony Anderson. He was the one who really let the cat out of the bag on that show by saying that Martin’s beau “drives one of them [cars] around here.”

Well, it looks like Deion Sanders’ attempt at playing cupid backfired. However, given how he is thriving in his relationship, it’s no wonder he wanted his sons to have somebody in their lives as well.

Deion Sanders seems to be head over heels for Karrueche Tran

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran also seem to be going the distance. Though they had rarely addressed their relationship during the first few months, the two are slowly opening up now. Tran and Sanders have attended game days, family events, and holidays together. Sanders, in particular, is in awe of his lady love.

“What I love most is her honesty of heart and soul,” he told People on February 6. Sanders then narrated about the precious support she provided him with when he was treating his bladder cancer.

“She was there,” he said. “She held me down. She kept me upright. She kept me straight. Kept me positive. I’m already positive, but she did the doggone thing.”

This was a dark time for Deion Sanders in particular. Initially, Tran was among the few people who knew of his diagnosis—neither Shedeur nor Shilo was informed of the crisis. We saw how she stepped up as a pillar of support for Coach Prime in the vlogs that Deion Sanders Jr. shared online. It was actually Tran who broke the news to fans and was visibly distressed during the whole ordeal. However, she was by his side the whole time, holding his hand.

“She has added so much to my life and my days and my moments,” Sanders told We Got Time Today in January. “And I’m smiling.”

When someone has found themselves a special person like that, they want others to experience that emotion as well. With time, Deion’s three sons will also find their perfect matches. But if Coach Prime can help make things easier by putting his sons out there himself, he won’t hesitate.