America’s No.1 LB Changes Future Decision After ACC Program Visit

Just when Mike Norvell thought he lost his 2027 class LB’s commitment, he is right back on track. After two losing seasons, Norvell has no other option than to rebuild, but earning the trust of young recruits is a tough task. But despite limitations, the player from Tampa Jesuit is giving one last chance to Florida State after the visit, rethinking his official visit schedule.

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Four-star Kaden Henderson, who’s the country’s No. 1 linebacker according to 247Sports, is taking his time with a college commitment. He wants to research and make the best decision for his future, and that’s exactly why he is not rushing things. Initially, many expected FSU to be at the top of his list as he grew up as a fan of the team and even visited them multiple times, but that’s not the reality.

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The reality, unfortunately for FSU, is that yes, Henderson has ties with Florida State, but the school didn’t make his latest Top Five list. However, Henderson’s recent visit to Tallahassee during a practice session gave them another shot at his recruitment and a chance to set up an official visit.

“They’re still in my recruitment … every school I’m going to this spring, I seriously see myself going there,” Henderson said to Rivals. “So (many) things can happen in this college football landscape. That’s why I’m here right now. Just because I know craziness can happen, and when it’s all said and done, I can definitely see myself being here.”

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Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

Henderson initially planned to lock in official visits strictly with his finalists: Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame. However, seeing Mike Norvell’s practice firsthand changed his outlook, and now he’s heavily considering adjusting his schedule to give the Seminoles one final look.

“I’m not going to do an OV with all of them,” Henderson said, explaining the reason behind his move. “It’s going to be one if I do pick, or just not do any of them and focus on the four schools I have set up already.”

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Mike Norvell has built a strong NFL pipeline. Since 2019, 31 of his players have been drafted, including top linebackers like Jared Verse and Jermaine Johnson II. This shows that he knows how to develop players to play professionally, which is appealing to Henderson.

Florida State is also very active in recruiting linebackers. The team recently added Daylen Green, who changed his commitment from Arkansas to Florida State for the 2026 class. This shows that Norvell’s staff is successful in attracting top linebacker talent. Even Henderson has strong feelings for Mike Norvell’s team, as their history connects deeply with him.

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“I love Florida State. Just seeing Coach [Mike] Norvell, seeing Coach [Tony] White, seeing Coach [Ernie] Sims reminds me of my childhood self … looking at Derwin James, Dalvin Cook, all the guys like that. Means a lot,” Henderson said. “I think this program could easily change for the better, going back to how the 2023 season was, and that would be something I want to be a part of. But they have to show that.”

While FSU battles to reclaim its spot, its biggest hurdle is an in-state ACC rival. Miami currently holds massive momentum, impressing Henderson during a recent two-day stay where he showed linebackers coach Corey Hetherman and studied the defensive scheme.

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Kaden Henderson’s keen interest in Mario Cristobal’s program

Kaden Henderson recently visited Miami for two days, and he really liked the experience. He spent time learning the defensive plays with Corey Hetherman, Miami’s linebackers coach, and saw how the team could help him improve over the next three to four years. Watching the players practice with full energy also made Henderson feel excited and motivated.

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“They’re doing everything with max effort,” Henderson said. “I think Coach Cristobal has a great strength program that the guys are going through. I think it’s very energetic. I think it’s great. There are guys I already know on the team, so I can definitely see myself being here. I love it.”

Even 247Sports’ Crystal prediction gives a 100% to Miami to land Henderson. Knowing their last year’s championship berth, the interest in the program makes sense. Plus, their defense last season, as they took down the top team, Ohio State. Even Henderson is pretty impressed by it.

“I think this past season, it showed a lot about how Miami is on the rise,” Henderson said. “Talking to Coach Hetherman, having the [defensive coordinator] as the linebackers coach, that means a lot just knowing he’s going to put his linebackers first.”

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Now, it will be interesting to see if Mike Norvell’s team can fight them for Henderson or not.