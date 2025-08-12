Amid Boo Carter Controversy Big Tennessee News Surfaces as Josh Heupel Faces Major Call

Josh Heupel just took Tennessee to their first-ever College Football Playoff, fueled by five-star QB Nico Iamaleava and a defense that cracked the top 10. The Volunteers were a force, with championship aspirations and parade plans dominating Knoxville. Now, with new stars rising and playoff excitement still palpable, the Vols are eager to show last season was no fluke. And their breakout players are just adding to their championship hopes.

But Tennessee is facing a pivotal 2025 season following a surprising NIL situation that saw their star quarterback depart. Head coach Josh Heupel needs to get the offense back on track quickly, with transfer Joey Aguilar now at the helm. The Volunteers also have a tough schedule, including games against Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, and Syracuse. Despite that, they still sit on a 8.5 win odds.

And the best part? Josh Heupel’s team already has breakout candidates. Who’s that? It’s Colton Hood. According to Athlon Sports Senior Editor Steven Lassan, “I was going to say Mike Matthews, but he’s been injured, so I don’t know. Maybe he doesn’t qualify as a breakout candidate. So, I think there’s one guy that I keep hearing about, and Mike, you’ve talked about him. I’m going to go with Colton Hood at cornerback,” he said on The SEC Podcast. Now, this Colorado transfer has been making headlines since the start of the fall camp. And why wouldn’t he? Last year he finished his season with 24 total tackles, eight third-down stops, and six pass breakups.

So, Lassan calling him a breakout player makes sense. But even SEC Mike has two names in his mind. And surprisingly, they are both defensive players just like Hood. “You went with a defensive guy. I got two defensive guys. Edwin Spillman, redshirt freshman linebacker. He has been described as a monster in a room by the linebacker coach William Inge at this camp. He was the highest-rated prospect at Tennessee signed a year ago, so it looks like he’s ready to be a breakout player candidate,” Mike said.

This talented linebacker quickly impressed, participating in four games as a freshman before redshirting. He recorded six tackles that first year, highlighted by a season-best 25 defensive snaps. Boasting impressive potential and valuable early experience, he is poised to become a significant contributor for the Vols.

There was one more name that popped out. “Dominic Bailey, who’s been around forever. Coach Rodney Garner, who I think is the best defensive line coach in the country, has called Bailey the MVP in the defensive line room this camp. I think these could be the next two great Tennessee defenders,” Mike added. He’s not wrong. Last season Bailey had a career-best season with 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Remember his 48 snaps in the road win against Oklahoma last season? It shows his caliber. But with all that good news, there’s a big concern looming over Josh Heupel’s head.

Josh Heupel faces a tough call

Now, even if his defensive players are getting all hyped up, there’s one player who’s still facing the heat. And that’s safety Boo Carter, who missed practices and got involved in a team altercation. But here’s the twist: just days after this WR Chris Brazzell got arrested for speeding with a suspended license, leaving their WR’s room thin. And Vols addressed the entire situation pretty lightly. “We are aware of the traffic stop involving Chris Brazzell II and have no further comment at this time,” a Tennessee spokesperson told Knox News.

That’s what made things worse for them. As Carter’s mother, Shareca Carter, called out Coach Josh Heupel for his double standards. As Boo faced a de facto suspension after his altercation and considered transferring in December. Whereas Brazzell’s situation didn’t even hit that mark, and her X post reveals her dissatisfaction. “But if it was boo, it would be all over social media 🤣 ok!!” She added, “I can’t wait to m*n Go! fast.” Despite the off-field drama, Boo Carter has been working to get back on track. Last season, he recorded 38 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries, and one interception.

Following his July 16 incident, Carter returned to practice but remained sidelined. “Boo is a part of our team here. There’s some things that he’s got to accomplish to get back on the field with us,” Heupel said. With only two weeks until the season starts, the team must decide. Stick with Carter and hope for his readiness, or release him and find a replacement from within the squad.