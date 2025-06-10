Amid Mounting Pressure, Kenny Dillingham Moves for Ex-CFL Star’s QB Son With Oregon and Miami in Pursuit

Kenny Dillingham just cashed in big. The ASU HC racked up a record-breaking $2.6 million in bonuses, the most ever earned by a public school football coach in a single year. Yes, the Sun Devils went 11-3, took home the Big 12 title, and clinched a No. 4 seed in the CFP. But off the field, Dillingham is excelling as well. His recruiting class headliners include four-star WR Nalin Scott out of Georgia, who turned down blue bloods for ASU, and 6’7″ transfer Akim Lanieux from Northern Illinois.

With 16 commits already on board, Arizona State’s 2026 class currently sits at No. 19 in the latest On3 recruiting rankings. But Kenny Dillingham isn’t slowing down. As he looks to find a true successor to Sam Leavitt, the Sun Devils are swinging big. The latest target? The son of a former CFL star—a rising name with serious upside. And it’s not just ASU in the race. Oregon and Miami are also making strong pushes. The QB battle is heating up, and Dillingham is right in the thick of it.

On June 10, Jamar “JJ” Howard Jr., the 15-year-old quarterback phenom with CFL bloodlines, made headlines with a major update. The Clovis West (CA) Class of 2028 QB shared a post showing off his offer from ASU, writing: “#AG2G Blessed to receive a D1 offer from Arizona State University!!!” Howard Jr. is already turning heads with his 6’0”, 170-pound frame, polished pocket presence, and sky-high potential. A powerful passer and playmaker in the making, Kenny Dillingham’s move to get in early could pay massive dividends in the future.

And why not? Just look at the bloodline. Jamar “JJ” Howard Jr. is carrying a legacy. His father, Jamar Howard, is a seasoned wideout who carved out a name across indoor and Canadian leagues. From college days at Cincinnati and Central Missouri to pro stints with teams like the Cleveland Gladiators and Edmonton Eskimos, the elder Howard made plays everywhere. He shined with the Portland Thunder before injuries hit, and later suited up for the Jacksonville Sharks. As a true journeyman receiver, his grit and grind run deep, and now, his son is picking up the torch.

Despite being a Class of 2028 QB, Jamar Howard Jr. already holds five Division I offers—including Fresno State, Miami, Oregon, and Oregon State—on top of Arizona State. His rapid rise isn’t just fueled by his father’s CFL experience; it’s also backed by the unwavering love of his mom. Today, on his 15th birthday, his mother, NayNay Edwards, shared a heartwarming post with throwback photos of Jamar, writing: “Happy 1️⃣5️⃣th Birthday to my favorite guy, my baby @jay_howard.1 !!!! 🎈🎁🎉🎂 I’m so thankful that God chose me to be your mom!” The bloodline is strong, but the support system might be even stronger.

In a heartfelt birthday message, NayNay Edwards continued, “You’re an amazing young man and athlete! Continue to be that way, don’t let nothing change you, and God will keep blessing you! Slangin the rock 🏈 on your day—but I know you wouldn’t have it any other way!” While her words show the foundation behind Jamar Howard Jr.’s steady rise, things are heating up on the college front. Although Kenny Dillingham’s bold move to offer the 2028 QB is turning heads, with rising expectations and national attention, the pressure is on.

Kenny Dillingham’s current challenge

When Kenny Dillingham took over at Arizona State, it raised eyebrows. Critics called it a sympathy hire, expecting a long rebuild after a 3-9 debut season. But within a year, that same ‘rookie HC’ flipped the script, owning headlines in the Big 12. Sun Devil fans were riding high, thinking the crown was theirs to defend. Then came a $10 M shockwave. On June 7th, PHNX Sports dropped a podcast bomb. Erik Ruby tossed a simple question to Anthony Totri: “Who’s the biggest threat to knock off the reigning Big 12 champs?” However, the answer? Enough to send Tempe into DEFCON mode.

“Arizona State is Arizona State’s biggest threat to not repeat as Big 12 champions,” Totri joked. But then came the real talk: “I think in terms of the sake of the argument, I would probably say a team like Texas Tech.” And just like that, the buzz began. Joey McGuire’s squad isn’t playing games. After an 8-5 season, Tech went full throttle, revamping the staff, reloading the roster, and diving headfirst into the portal. The result? A $10 million NIL splash and the No. 2 transfer class in the nation. That kind of heat? Big 12 teams better brace themselves.

Because Texas Tech isn’t just throwing cash, they’re building a beast. They landed Wake Forest QB Mitch Griffis, brought in edge threats Romello Height and Skyler Gill-Howard, and flipped the defense with Shiel Wood’s aggressive 3-4 system. On the other side, Mack Leftwich took over the offense, ready to torch secondaries. The front seven? Rebuilt and dangerous. Anthony Holmes Jr. is a threat. Add Micah Hudson, Quinten Joyner, and portal gem David Bailey, and you’ve got firepower everywhere. If Wood gets even an average defense, this team screams double-digit wins. And circle October 25th—Tech vs. Kenny Dillingham’s ASU could be a Big 12 title preview.

