Bill Belichick Pulls Off Shrewd Move After UNC Receives Tough 4-Star News

Not much has been going Bill Belichick’s way this season. With two back-to-back losses for the Tar Heels, the HC finds himself in a difficult spot. To add insult to the injury, the four-star RB commit, Amir Brown, recently announced his plans to ditch Belichick’s side, given their current form. However, Bill Belichick has found a replacement within a 3-star cornerback to soften the blow.

Hayes Fawcett revealed the news of Brown’s decommitment, which must have come as a shock for Belichick, whose plans to build a strong team in 2027 just went down the drain. Amir Brown had been a UNC Commit since August, choosing them over Notre Dame, Penn State, and Ohio State. But the season has not gone the way he hoped for UNC, which is why he decided to look for other options. He is scheduled to visit Notre Dame on October 18th for their game against USC.

But if you know Coach Belichick, he isn’t the one to lament what’s lost. Brown may be looking for greener pastures, but he isn’t the only one. The firing of James Franklin has caused an upheaval in the Lions’ recruitment. That doesn’t bode well for the program, but it gives an opportunity to others to flip Penn State’s commits. That’s what the UNC head coach is eyeing. Julian Peterson, a 3-star CB commit with Penn State for the class of 2026, opened his commitment after the Franklin decision. To help UNC’s situation, he is considering the Tar Heels.

“I will be attending UNC for an official visit on 10/25! Looking forward to seeing what’s in store and continuing to build relationships!” Peterson announced on X. While he’s not a 4-star recruit, Peterson was ranked the No.8 player in New Jersey and No. 420 nationally by 247Sports. The scheduled official visit is set to take place on October 25, when UNC will take on the Virginia Cavaliers.

Amir Brown’s decommitment hurt UNC

Amir Brown’s physical stature makes him a good fit for a running back, standing at 5’10” and weighing 200 lbs. He is considered one of the top RBs in his class, owing to his sophomore and junior year statistics. In his sophomore year at Rolesville High School, Amir posted about 612 yards and 11 TDs on 93 carries. In his Junior year, he has had 802 rushing yards on 102 carries, with 11 rushing TDs.

For a program that had to get over 70 players from the portal, any building block for long-term success lies in their recruitment. That’s why Bill Belichick is eyeing players for the Tar Heels’ 2026 and 2027 classes. The head coach didn’t get enough time to make his mark on that front for the 2025 class. Some of the progress can already be seen.

UNC currently ranks No. 16 when it comes to the 2026 class. They have secured 36 commitments, including 10 from 4-star players. But the 2027 class hasn’t yet gotten going. The program had two commitments, and that has been reduced to just one after Amir Brown pulled out.

It also doesn’t help when UNC is already going through a barrage of negative news surrounding the future of their head coach. Although Bill Belichick has openly said he’s committed to the program, there is instability, and recruits deviate away from such programs.