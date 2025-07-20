Analyst Names Off-the-Radar QB as Surprise Threat to Jeremiah Smith’s Big Ten Throne

Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith has dominated headlines, fan debates, and preseason predictions for months, as the No. 1 recruit in the nation. With over 16 electrifying games in his debut season, Smith hauled in 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. After finishing his first year of college football, he was already being whispered about as a future top-5 NFL draft pick.

He will be the best in the Big Ten. He will dominate in 2025. He will be a top draft pick. That was a script written for Jeremiah. But in a sport where momentum flips in a heartbeat and stardom can come from the most unexpected places, even “inevitable” can be challenged. The spotlight may still burn bright for Jeremiah Smith, but there’s buzz building elsewhere. A buzz that’s loud enough to force analysts to pause and say, wait, what about this guy?

On the July 10 episode of Rushing the Field Podcast by NBC Sports, Ahmed Fareed took a detour from the usual suspects to spotlight someone who hasn’t been in the mainstream headlines yet. He said that the Offensive Player of the Year resonated with “Fernando Mendoza in Indiana.” “I think that the Fernando Mendoza decision to go to Indiana is maybe the most underrated transfer portal move of the off-season” Nicole said. The numbers start to back it up. Mendoza threw for 2,987 yards last season with a 28:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio in just 10 starts after stepping in midseason.

Ahmed saw more than just a transfer. “ [Mendoza ] had a good year with Cal, bad offensive line. They got some talent at wide receiver at Indiana,” he said. “I was like how interesting would that be if he [Mendoza ] comes over first year, takes over, leads the Big Ten in passing yards. They open it up. Uh, so he’s my off-the-board pick.” Mendoza transferred from California, where he showed up despite a struggling offensive front. His QBR ranked third in the conference behind two NFL-bound seniors.

Of course, when it comes to preseason predictions, Jeremiah Smith still sits on the Big Ten’s throne. No surprise there. “Who’s got the best odds? Probably Jeremiah Smith,” Joshua Perry and Nicole Auerbach agreed. After all, Smith’s freshman year wasn’t just impressive; it was historic: 76 receptions, 1,315 yards, and 15 touchdowns. The stats are so impressive that they resemble the kind of performance you’d expect from a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.

Joshua echoed the same sentiment as Nicole, “I think [Mendoza] is going to be able to make a little bit of noise now going up against a guy like Jeremiah Smith, for example. Like, who knows what happens there?” His point wasn’t just about the stat sheet; it was about narrative shifts. “That is a pretty good, off-the-board, kind of under-the-radar pick.” While Jeremiah Smith returns to defend his throne, Indiana and Fernando Mendoza are building something disruptive.

Can Mendoza Carry the Torch for Indiana?

Fernando Mendoza might not have Jeremiah Smith’s fanfare, but he’s walking into a system built to amplify quarterbacks who don’t need flash to make waves. Head coach Curt Cignetti and OC Mike Shanahan have a recipe for finding the smart, quick decision-makers, dropping them into a rhythm-heavy offense, and watching them shine. Mendoza fits the mold, maybe even more snugly than the guys before him. After Indiana’s historic surge to the College Football Playoff last year, expectations are suddenly sky-high, and Mendoza might just have the right gear to handle the climb.

Hoosiers are stacked with first-team All-Big Ten stars like Mikail Kamara, Aiden Fisher, and D’Angelo Ponds. This unit is the kind of defense that keeps the score low and the pressure off its offense. In 2024, they ranked second in the nation in total defense and sixth in scoring defense. That kind of backbone means Mendoza doesn’t have to be Superman every snap; he just needs to make good reads and strike when the moment comes. With this defense holding down the fort, Mendoza has a safety net that most upstart QBs would kill for.

Of course, the road ahead isn’t smooth. Indiana lost some depth on both sides of the ball, and any injuries can throw the whole rhythm off. But the transfer portal brought some much-needed reinforcements, including RB Roman Hemby, center Pat Coogan, guard Kahlil Benson, and Zen Michalski, who now form a solid supporting cast. If Mendoza can stay upright and ride the system, the Hoosiers have a shot to turn last year’s shock into this year’s standard.