Andrew Luck in Tough Spot After Reality Check as Elijah Brown’s Stanford Fate Revealed

Stanford football is deep in the mud. The chaos kicked off when Troy Taylor got the boot back in March after internal complaints about his “hostile and aggressive” behavior—particularly toward women in the program. And just when you thought this rebuild couldn’t get more chaotic, Stanford decided to bring in two familiar faces to clean up the mess—former Cardinal legend Andrew Luck as general manager and his old Colts coach Frank Reich as interim HC. First order of business? Cleaning up the mess left by Taylor’s meltdown. And then, just as the dust starts to settle, a QB dilemma explodes like clockwork.

The Stanford icon turned front office boss showed up in November 2024, straight-faced and suited, with a mission to fix the broken foundation. Step one? Reunite with Frank Reich—his old Colts head coach—and hand him the keys as interim HC. Stanford made it official on March 31st. Reich, now playing the role of emergency fixer, steps into the most chaotic Pac-12-now-ACC job in America. It gets wilder now.

On the Cover 3 Podcast, 247Sports’ Bud Elliott asked the realest question: “Andrew Luck, who’s now the GM, brought in his old coach from Annapolis to coach for one year. Okay… I mean, all right, that could work. How is this going to look different under him, and why?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jackson Moore didn’t sugarcoat it: “Yeah, it’s a tough spot for Stanford. Troy Taylor basically had little to no portal access. They were getting like four or five guys in previous years, and the roster he inherited got decimated by the portal… It almost felt like he was finally going to have a complete roster. But now, with Taylor being let go, a bunch of those players hit the portal again. So now it feels like they’re kind of starting all over, and once again, the roster’s depleted.”

AD

His termination triggered a 30-day transfer portal window for Stanford football players, allowing them to transfer to other programs without penalty. More than seven players jumped into the portal during the 30-day window.

And remember, Stanford’s already riding back-to-back 3-9 seasons. This team isn’t just down bad. They’re limping into a new East Coast-based league with one of the worst depth charts in the country. In 2024, the Cardinal averaged just 22.8 points per game, ranked 111th in scoring, and threw 17 interceptions. Their run game? Averaged under four yards per carry. And now… they’re back at square one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanford Football (@stanfordfball) Expand Post

Jackson Moore doubled down: “They’ve had four straight 3–9 seasons—two of those under Taylor—and I honestly felt like 2024 could’ve been a year where they started to turn a corner. Now they’re asking fans to be patient all over again.” Let that sink in. Year 1 of Frank Reich is most likely a bridge year. Fans already know the deal—new coach is probably coming in 2026.

It’s rinse and repeat. But Reich’s pro-style system might still be a small blessing. The defense will keep most of its coaching staff intact, and they’re bringing in Sacramento State’s Andy Thompson as co-defensive coordinator. So while the roster’s shaking, at least the schemes are stabilizing.

According to ESPN’s projections, Stanford is low-key expected to finish somewhere around 4.7–7.3. Which… sad as it sounds, is actually an upgrade. If they win even five games, it’ll be the most since 2021. Not exactly something you frame on the wall, but hey—baby steps.

Stanford QB drama

If the coaching turnover wasn’t enough, Stanford also walked headfirst into a full-blown quarterback circus. The spring started with a two-man QB battle between Elijah Brown and Bear Bachmeier. Everyone expected Bachmeier to transfer, but he stuck around and split reps all spring long—then dipped right after.

Jackson Moore broke it down: “It was a two-man competition all spring long—Elijah Brown and Bear Bachmeier split the reps 50-50, and was a little bit of head scratcher. Bachmeier expected to leave the portal or still practicing, and then eventually, he does leave. So by the last spring practice, you’re just assuming Brown’s the guy.”

That left Elijah Brown as the presumed starter coming out of spring ball. But Stanford wasn’t done yet. They hit the portal and added two names: Ben Gulbranson from Oregon State and Dylan Rizk from UCF. Now we’re looking at a three-man QB royale heading into August. “Now they’ve brought in two guys… It’ll be a three-men competition in August, and you look at Gulbranson with the experience. I think Brown probably still has the highest ceiling,” Moore added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s a tough decision. Brown’s the upside guy, no doubt. He had made some pretty good plays last year before a hand injury sidelined him after just three games. In his debut against Cal Poly, he went 7-for-7 with 97 yards and a touchdown. But then came SMU and Wake Forest, and the freshman struggles showed up fast.

Gulbranson, meanwhile, has the experience card. He’s played meaningful snaps at Oregon State, knows how to operate in a structured system, and probably gives Reich the safest option for Year 1. Rizk sits in the middle—more snaps than Brown, less ceiling, but young enough to mold.

The tough part? Stanford doesn’t have time. They need a leader now. Reich needs someone who can run an NFL-style offense with minimal chaos. Brown might be the future, but Gulbranson could be the guy who holds it down during this awkward transition year. No matter who wins the QB battle, Stanford fans need to brace for another rebuilding season. And Andrew Luck? He’s not just rebuilding a football program—he’s trying to resurrect an identity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t The Farm of the Harbaugh days nor the Rose Bowl Cardinal. It’s a whole new era, and it’s coming with growing pains, hard choices, and a whole lot of questions. But if Year 1 even sniffs .500, Andrew Luck might’ve just pulled off a miracle on the West Coast.