21-YO College Graduate Gets Major Recruiting Role at Historic Big-12 Football Program

In 2024, Arizona sustained eight losses throughout the season. However, within a year, those five-game losing streaks improved a ton, and the Wildcats wrapped up the following season with 9 wins and a Bowl matchup. Building on that potential and promise, the Arizona Wildcats have hired a young, energetic someone to lead their recruiting operations.

“Andrew Morgan will be Arizona’s new Recruiting Operations Coordinator, a role that includes scouting,” Pete Thamel reported on X. “He comes from Idaho, where he helped lure a top FCS class in his first year there. He’s an Arizona graduate who worked in football there as an undergraduate.”

In May 2025, Andrew Morgan bid farewell to Arizona, concluding his academics. But six months later, he steps onto the campus in a new role. For over three years, Andrew Morgan studied psychology. Yet his interest lay on the gridiron. Juggling an academic schedule, he served under the then-head coach Jeff Fisch and the present HC Brent Brennan as a player personnel student assistant. Impressed with his work, the Wildcats sought to offer him a full-time role, praising his contributions.

He marked his homecoming with a one-word message, summarizing his emotions: “Home”

With the 21-year-old being the fresh addition, newly hired general manager Gaizka Crowley gets another talented scouting professional on the team. On the early signing day, the Wildcats welcomed 20 student-athletes in their incoming 2026 class, including DT Keytrin Harris, WR RJ Mosley, RB Brandon Smith, and others. 247Sports marked HC Brennan’s incoming unit as the Big 12’s No. 4 class. Moving forward, Arizona is doubling down on its efforts to continue improving in this area, as indicated by the latest hires on the recruiting front.

Currently, Arizona’s recruiting team comprises Director of Scouting Fletcher Kelly, Director of Recruiting Operations and Player Family Relationships Katherine Joiner, Recruiting Coordinator Kamalii Akina, and Matt Koet, who handles recruiting operations, with the latest addition being Andrew Morgan.

Andrew Morgan credits his growth to the Arizona Wildcats

In January 2025, Andrew penned a note expressing his gratitude to Arizona and the learning opportunities it provided, which ultimately equipped him with valuable experience and exposure.

“Impossible to put into words how grateful I am for my time at Arizona,” he wrote on X. “Thank you to Matt Doherty, Josh Omura, Gaizka Crowley, Fletcher Kelly, Matt Adkins, and the countless others who I’ve been able to learn from over the last 3 years.”

After wrapping up his experience with the Wildcats, he worked with the University of Idaho as an assistant director of football recruiting, helping them land the second-best recruiting class in the Big Sky. Among the many faces, Caleb Ricks is one name that was recruited by Andrew.

“February high school signee ➡️ Freshman AA,” he shared on X.

On Monday, the cornerback was named to the 2025 Freshman All-American team (FCS Football Central), earning a 78.3 grade according to Pro Football Focus. With 26 tackles, six passes breakups, and an interception, he made his mark at Idaho.

Helping land such talent at Vandals not only helped the program but also boosted Andrew Morgan’s recruiting profile. All Sports Tucson’s Javier Morales shared the same.

“The work he did at Idaho in a very limited time was impressive. And Brennan knows of him because Morgan was with the program last season,” Morales wrote on X.

Along with these two experiences, Morgan completed a one-year internship with the Scouting Academy. And if his resume is anything to go by, then it seems Arizona is about to achieve bigger heights.