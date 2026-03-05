Andy Reid Quietly Makes Move for Chris Jones Replacement, Fresh Off Trading Trent McDuffie

Just days after trading away a star cornerback for draft capital, the Kansas City Chiefs are already targeting the heir to their defensive line’s throne. Andy Reid’s team has massive holes to fill on the roster. With ace defensive tackle Chris Jones reaching the twilight of his career, the team is now looking to draft a veteran Florida defensive lineman.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to reports, the Chiefs will host Gators lineman Caleb Banks for a top-30 visit. The team is desperately looking for some talented defensive linemen, as it stood 22nd (35 sacks) in sacks in 2025. Throughout the season, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense failed to generate pressure with its front four. Although Caleb Banks wasn’t a first-round prospect earlier, he has taken a giant leap in various mock drafts after his NFL Scouting Combine performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 6’6″ and 327 pounds, Banks turned heads at the Combine, posting a surprisingly nimble 5.04-second 40-yard dash for a man his size, signaling the kind of athleticism the Chiefs covet on their defensive line. His vertical jump stood at 32 inches, and his broad jump was 9 feet and 6 inches. As for the player’s measurements, his arm length was 35 inches, and his hand size was 10 7/8 inches. Now, USA Today’s latest mock draft has projected him as a 14th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

The Chiefs currently have two first-round picks: their own 9th overall selection and the 29th pick they acquired from the Rams in the McDuffie trade. They have been linked with Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love. However, Kansas City could look to fill the vacuum in the RB room through free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

What also makes the whole Banks scenario interesting is that the Florida player has publicly spoken about his admiration for Chris Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Definitely, after Chris Jones, for sure,” Banks said, explaining how he models his game after Chiefs’ Chris Jones. “The athleticism that he has. How he carries himself. He’s a dog. I feel like we have similar traits. I’m not there all the way yet, but once I reach the higher end of my ceiling, I’ll be able to go out there and do what I do. I definitely feel like I’ll pass him up a little bit.” Jones, too, reacted promptly to Banks’ praise and wrote “Keep at it” on X.

Chris Jones has been with the team since 2016 and has won three Super Bowls while making the Pro Bowl seven times. Currently, the Houston, Mississippi, native is on a five-year $160 million deal that runs through the 2028 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Caleb Banks be a value addition for the Chiefs?

A top-30 visit with the Chiefs is a strong indicator of genuine interest, as the organization has a history of drafting players they bring in for these workouts, including recent picks like Josh Simmons and Jaylen Watson. However, there’s a reason why Banks’ stock was lower before the Combine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 327-lb lineman’s pad level is not yet elite, and he is still developing his pass-rushing skills. Moreover, he relies too much on strength and athleticism. Apart from that, injury concerns remain, as he was injured throughout the 2025 season and underwent surgery for a broken left foot.

There’s a possibility that Caleb Banks could slip to the second round. Moreover, ahead of him, tackles like Kayden McDonald, Lee Hunter, Dontay Corleone, Domonique Orange, and FSU’s Darrell Jackson Jr. are also gaining traction. Nevertheless, Banks’ size at 327 lbs would be hard to pass, and his versatility in lining up from nose tackle to wide-9 at Florida makes a solid case for him.