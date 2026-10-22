Angry Alabama Fan Crashes Out at Paul Finebaum on Viral Rant Against Kalen DeBoer

The viral video of an Alabama fan losing his mind on The Paul Finebaum Show is the absolute peak of college football entertainment right now. The caller, a legendary regular aptly named “Legend,” phoned in after the Alabama Crimson Tide’s embarrassing 26-10 loss to Tennessee. For the first time since 2007, Bama suffered consecutive regular-season losses, and the fanbase is in total meltdown mode.

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Legend didn’t hold back at all, launching into an all-time classic rant where he brutally roasted four major pillars of the current Alabama football program.

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First up on the chopping block was head coach Kalen DeBoer, and Legend let him have it without skipping a beat. He screamed that he keeps trying to trust the new regime, only to be let down every three Saturdays!

In the most viral line from the whole call, Legend yelled, “Every time I let an Alabama fan talk me into trusting you. You lay your egg, dude. Are you a chicken?” he said in a very Deep South tone!

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DeBoer really did lay an egg. Bama’s offense put up a pathetic 201 total yards and averaged a miserable 3.7 yards per play against the Vols.

Legend admitted he originally thought DeBoer was a proud rooster ruling the barnyard, but sadly concluded, “Come to find out, you’re just a 99-cent three-piece chicken nugget meal from Mickey D’s, dude.”

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He finished the roast by saying that while he called him “Mr. T” last week, DeBoer is actually looking “more like Mr. Magoo.”

Legend then took aim at DeBoer’s lack of respect for the program’s deep-rooted culture. He yelled that the new head coach has “no idea about the tradition, the history, and what certain rivalries mean to this team and its fan base.”

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For a fan base that has enjoyed decades of dominance, watching Tennessee, of all the teams, celebrate and light up victory cigars is unacceptable.

Legend made it clear that DeBoer’s current coaching style is actively disrespecting the legacy that built Alabama football, especially when the team went a shocking 2-for-13 on third-down attempts during the game.

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Next, Legend turned his furious attention to defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. The Crimson Tide defense looked completely lost against the Volunteers, failing to stop big plays and letting the game slip away in the second half.

Legend scoffed at the unit’s official nickname, shouting, “They call your defense the swarm defense. How about the never attack defense? How about the stand and place defense?”

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Wommack’s “never attack” defense allowed Tennessee to steamroll them for 150 total rushing yards, including letting Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop run wild for 159 yards and two touchdowns all by himself.

Then, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb got thrashed for his baffling game plan.

The Bama offense was a train wreck, with the quarterback constantly running for his life under heavy pressure.

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Legend blasted Grubb’s play-calling, screaming, “Why the hell are you running 40-yard patterns downfield when your offensive line can’t block a poodle with three legs?”

Legend begged Grubb to use common sense, asking if he had ever heard of a simple drop-off to the tight end, a slant, or a screen instead of drawing up impossible deep routes that resulted in a tragic 54 total rushing yards for Bama.

The final target of the legendary rant was Bama’s Athletic Director, Greg Byrne, the man who actually hired this new coaching staff.

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Legend made sure Byrne knew he wasn’t getting a free pass, calling him out directly:

“Now, lastly, you thought you was gonna get out of the building, didn’t you, Greg Byrne?” Legend explained that he had already warned people earlier that morning about Byrne’s leadership, setting up one of the best lines of the entire call.

Legend perfectly summed up the fan base’s championship-spoiled mentality by taking a shot at Byrne’s roster management. He bellowed into his phone, “Greg Byrne, we have not climbed to the top of the food chain to be a damn vegetarian!” Bama fans expect to be apex predators, not a team that turns the ball over 4 times in a single afternoon.

By the end of the call, the fan’s anger reached a boiling point, and he hilariously tied all four men together in one epic final insult, screaming out of pure frustration, “I wish I was an octopus so I could slap all four of you 500 right now!”

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End of the day, this viral meltdown perfectly captures the current chaos surrounding Alabama football.

The transition away from the Nick Saban era was always going to be rocky, but nobody expected the fan base to completely crash out this fast.

Bama is 5-2, and the playoffs seem like a distant dream. If DeBoer, Wommack, Grubb, and Byrne can’t turn things around immediately, they can definitely expect a lot more angry octopuses waiting for them on the airwaves.