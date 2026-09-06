Angry Lane Kiffin Shoves a Kid, Goes on to Claim Everyone Hates Him After LSU Destroys Clemson

Lane Kiffin knows how to steal the spotlight, even during a 51-10 blowout win. In his official head coaching debut for LSU, Kiffin led the Tigers to a massive victory over Clemson in Death Valley over Labor Day weekend. But while the scoreboard was impressive, social media was buzzing about two specific moments: a viral sideline clip where Kiffin shoved a young fan, and his blunt post-game remark claiming that everyone already hates him anyway.

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During the broadcast, a short video clip started moving fast on social media. It showed Kiffin on the sidelines pushing aside a young boy wearing LSU gear. It seemed as though the head coach had lost his temper at a random spectator during the game.

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Some seem to believe that the young man in the incident was Knox Kiffin, Lane’s youngest son, who recently moved to Louisiana following his father’s coaching transition. On the other side of the spectrum, there are people guessing that it might have been someone else, and Lane Kiffin’s shove might have been nothing more than a playful act.

While we aren’t sure what really happened that led to the shove, the shove seemed totally ‘unnecessary’ to a lot of viewers. In fact, Kiffin seemed to embrace the villain role.

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With LSU holding a commanding 31-3 halftime lead over Clemson, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe asked Kiffin about his team’s performance, prompting Kiffin to deliver a snarky line: “Imagine if we had pro players.”

Lane Kiffin was doubling down on his recent controversy. When reporters pressed if he was truly okay dropping such a provocative line on a live NCAA broadcast, Kiffin brushed off any fear of public backlash, “What’s the difference? Everybody hates you. They can’t hate you much more.”

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While props to Kiffin for acknowledging that “everybody hates” LSU right now, the sarcasm stems from months of intense national scrutiny and villainy attached to his arrival in Baton Rouge. The comments also indicate the hidden frustration and anger that had been boiling up inside Lane Kiffin since he really seemed irritated during the presser. The former Ole Miss head coach drew considerable heat across the SEC following his abrupt and controversial departure from the Rebels.

Kiffin shocked everyone by walking away from a burgeoning playoff-caliber program to sign a massive seven-year, $91 million deal with rival LSU. His unapologetic, cocky posture during the transition alienated opposing fanbases and cemented his status as one of college football’s ultimate lightning rods. But the standard conference ins and outs were not the reason he’s the bad boy of college football right now.

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In a world where the NCAA prefers not to overlap with the pros, Kiffin spent the weeks leading up to kickoff constructing a controversial roster of both collegiate players and NFL pros. The LSU head coach spearheaded a controversial effort to recruit waived NFL rookies back into college football by pursuing legal rulings to grant fifth-year eligibility to players from the 2022 recruiting class.

He succeeded too. LSU’s aggressive stance on enrolling former NFL players like Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris drew fierce pushback from the SEC, rival coaches, and national commentators.

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Though LSU opted not to play Wright and Harris during the season opener against Clemson, Kiffin’s comments today cemented his willingness to challenge the sport’s traditional boundaries, turning LSU into an immediate national villain. Hence, the ‘hate’ clapback.

Inside the LSU training facility, Kiffin famously put up a sign telling his team that to win at the highest level, you must be comfortable playing the villain. By shoving his son in celebration on the sidelines and telling the world that he does not care about the haters, Kiffin proved that he isn’t just accepting the villain role at LSU. He is using it to build a dominant football team.