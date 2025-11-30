Angry Mob Goes Off on Oklahoma as Sooners Fan Body Fights LSU Students Over Football

Although the LSU–Oklahoma matchup carried rare history, marking only the fifth meeting between them, things got weird fast before it even started. Despite the lack of history between the two schools and no real rivalry to speak of, the stands told a different story. An Oklahoma University fan and two LSU members got into a heated confrontation while trying to retrieve a football from the fan during warmups, and things took a very bad turn for Oklahoma.

Before the game kicked off, LSU rolled into Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for warmups, and their specialists kicked with the field-goal net down, sending balls flying straight into the stands in front of a Sooners fan. While the fan wasn’t giving it back, the LSU staffers sent to retrieve the ball weren’t amused.

“Tensions are high before LSU vs #Oklahoma. Pre-game field goal gets kicked into the stands, and an Oklahoma fan won’t give the ball back to the LSU staff member,” wrote OklahomaMuse while sharing a video clip of the altercation. “A fight breaks out before the game in Norman.”

The clip featured two LSU staffers marching over, trying to pry the ball loose, but chaos followed. The moment things got physical, the crowd jumped in. Although they meant to calm it down, they only poured fuel on the fire. Then the OU fan launched the ball deeper into the stands, and finally, multiple police officers rushed in to put an end to it.

Thus, what started as a loose football turned into a full-blown sideline brawl. With that, although the matchup between Oklahoma and LSU is new to the SEC, having only started meeting regularly last season, Oklahoma ignited a wild frenzy among CFB fans.

“What’s up with drunk Sooner fans always trying to fight the opposing team’s equipment staff?” wrote one fan bluntly, referring to that past incident in 2020 when the Sooner fans allegedly assaulted an equipment manager of Oklahoma State.

But as projected, OU picked up the win. But the pre-game brawl immediately sparked a wave of criticism online, reinforcing the fanbase’s ‘unlikable’ reputation.

Oklahoma Sooners face wild heat

For CFB fans, unexpected behavior from Oklahoma supporters isn’t new, but it’s never acceptable. From field-storming to hitting an equipment manager during an alcohol-fueled situation, the Sooners’ fans already have a bad reputation. Now, the LSU incident only adds fuel to the fire.

As one fan pointed out, “Not the first time and won’t be the last time these freaks do this to students just doing their job.”

While the ball landing in the stands was a natural occurrence, refusing to return it and fighting over it was truly embarrassing, as one fan pointed out, writing, “Oklahoma fans doing what they do best. Being as unlikable as possible.”

And that makes sense, considering the Sooners fans’ track record. Remember, at the end of the 1947 game between Oklahoma and Texas, enraged OU fans, upset over a controversial officiating call, began throwing soda bottles at the officials. Now, the fight with the LSU staffers has sparked strong reactions from fans, with one suggesting a bold step the staffers should take.

“LSU staffer should’ve knocked that OU fan’s tooth out,” wrote one fan.

Above all, one fan highlighted a simple yet profound point, noting that such behavior from an adult is completely unacceptable. “It continues to amaze me how there are grown ‘adults’ out there that act like spoiled brats, grow up,” the fan stated.

While the game had yet to begin, the actions of one fan had already handed Oklahoma a significant loss in the court of public opinion. What are your thoughts on this whole incident?