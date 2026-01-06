Angry National Analyst Declares Zero Chances for Ole Miss at Playoffs

Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff hopes took a hit this week, not on the field, but on the sideline. Ahead of Ole Miss’ semifinal matchup with Miami, ESPN analyst Joel Klatt publicly questioned the team’s viability, citing the absence of much of its offensive staff.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m gonna pick Indiana and Miami, first blush in this matchup,” ESPN’s analyst Joel Klatt said on the Next Round Podcast. “I would have leaned Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin wasn’t holding their coaches hostage.”

Kiffin, now at LSU, has retained several former Ole Miss assistants who accepted positions on his new staff just days before the semifinal. As a result, Ole Miss will be without six coaches, all tied to the offensive side of the ball, for one of the most important games in program history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those absent are co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox, passing game coordinator George McDonald, running backs coach Kevin Smith, and senior analyst and pass-game specialist Dane Stevens. The timing has raised concerns about preparation and continuity for an offense that has been among the nation’s most productive, scoring at least 30 points in eight straight games and averaging 40 points per game during the playoff run. The Hurricanes have recorded 12 sacks across two CFP wins and now rank no. 1 nationally in sacks (46) and defensive pressure (220).

They came up strong against Texas A&M and Ohio State by controlling the line of scrimmage, limiting both teams to under 90 rushing yards, and forcing one-dimensional offenses under constant pressure. So, with no staff to make sure they come up strong against this setting. That’s exactly what Klatt is trying to point out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who’s game planning? Who’s coaching?” Joel Klatt added. “Wait, I’m sorry. The head coach doesn’t know when his offensive staff is even gonna be back in the game.”

While Miami’s offense has just scored 34 points in two CFP games, its defense made sure it came up strong. Explosive plays from Mark Fletcher, Keionte Scott, and Malachi Toney have flipped momentum. Coaches taking new jobs at other programs but staying with their former team throughout the playoffs isn’t a new thing. Just a month ago, Jon Sumrall cajoled Tulane in round 1 before resuming his Florida Gators job. Even Bob Chesney did the same for James Madison before heading to UCLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But in Lane Kiffin’s case, his move became unpredictable as he left a championship-winning team in the middle and left with six coaches, and moved to a rival team. Something that Ole Miss could never expect. So, they didn’t allow him to stay, but his assistant helped them throughout. Now, Lane Kiffin is not letting that happen except for offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., as he needs his staff back for LSU’s portal opening.

But the constant back and forth is just an added distraction. That’s just intensifying the pressure.

With the Miami game at stake, Pete Golding is making sure the portal chaos settles down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ole Miss makes major portal additions

Pete Golding is working to balance Ole Miss’s postseason ambitions with the realities of the NCAA transfer portal, and his staff wasted no time acting. Within the first 24 hours of the portal opening, the Rebels secured four commitments, all aimed at strengthening the defense. Leading the group is Auburn cornerback Jay Crawford, the No. 2-rated defensive back in the transfer portal.

Crawford appeared in 18 games over two seasons with the Tigers, recording 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. Golding also added Baylor linebacker Keaton Thomas, a proven producer and a top-20 linebacker in the portal. Thomas totaled 99 tackles during the 2025 season, along with one sack, three pass breakups, and an interception.

ADVERTISEMENT

His performance earned him All-Big 12 Second Team honors. Nevada edge rusher Jonathan Maldonado brings pass-rushing upside after posting 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and five sacks in 2025. He also earned strong Pro Football Focus marks, including an 85.8 pass-rush grade. Rounding out the haul is Florida defensive back Sharif Denson, a veteran presence who started 34 games for the Gators. Denson enters Ole Miss with 168 career tackles, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, and one sack.

With an influx of experienced talent now in place, Ole Miss has positioned itself to turn the page quickly and reshape its roster heading into next season, even as the program navigates a turbulent postseason stretch.