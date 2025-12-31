Angry Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Speaks Out Against Transfer Portal to Let Out NCAA’s Real Image

In the new era of college football’s transfer portal, even a powerhouse like Texas isn’t immune to the chaos. Head coach Steve Sarkisian pointed fingers at a surprising culprit: the agents. Losing 13 players to the transfer portal has got Sarkisian and Co. on high alert. Replenishing that talent remains anything but easy, but dealing with agents adds another layer of complexity to the process.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think it’s all so strategic, right? It’s one about need. It’s two about money and the cost and where’s the market and which agent you’re dealing with,” a frustrated Steve Sarkisian said to the media on Tuesday.

“There are some rational agents, and there are some agents that this is the first time being an agent. I don’t know if they are even licensed to be agents, but all of a sudden, they get to be agents. Because we have no certification process in college football. In the NFL, you have to be certified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule was implemented, college sports have undergone a significant shift, marked by an increased influx of activity through the transfer portal. The NIL verdict has also contributed to this groundbreaking change. With Judge Claudia Wilken’s $20.5 million cap judgment adding another layer, recruiting has become more challenging.

Along with development opportunities, financial incentives often play a significant role in their college commitments. This doesn’t mean Texas is facing a financial crunch. Having recorded a whopping $332 million in revenue (2024), it flexes Texas’s financial muscle. However, it’s not the money factor that has frustrated Steve Sarkisian. But instead, the credibility of the agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In college football, it may be their college roommate their freshman year who’s their agent right now, and this guy is throwing numbers at you. We can’t even deal with this. Like, you just move on. It’s unfortunate. We’ll get there in college football, but right now it’s a tough situation.”

Sarkisian’s frustration highlights a stark contrast with the professional league, where the NFL Players Association administers a rigorous process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In the professional league, there’s the NFL Players Association, which administers a 60-question exam to certify an individual as an agent. Only then is that person allowed to represent players in negotiations with their franchises. At the same time, college athletics has yet to undergo that formal process.

That frustration isn’t just limited to college football. The basketball fraternity is reeling with similar sentiments. Recently, celebrated Arkansas head coach (basketball) John Calipari blasted the NCAA over eligibility rules, and it all had to do with the controversial James Nnaji case.

Nnaji is a 22-year-old center who exited the 2023 NBA Draft as the 31st overall pick. However, in the latest development, the watchdog has awarded him four years of collegiate eligibility, with Baylor signing him on Christmas Eve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pundits and analysts have called out the decision. However, what’s interesting to note is that over 26 football players have cited his case, including Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar, to contest eligibility in front of the NCAA.

Steve Sarkisian faces mass exodus

Steve Sarkisian’s frustration with the transfer portal process mirrors that across college football. It comes at a time when the Longhorns are tasked with replenishing their roster with 13 players as quickly as possible. Key players such as RB CJ Baxter and Quintrevion Wisner, along with backup talents like Trey Owens, Connor Stroh, and DeAndre Moore Jr., are seeking greener pastures.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a brighter note, star QB1 Arch Manning is returning next season after having an insightful conversation with his grandpa, Archie Manning.

“I felt like I developed a lot this year, especially towards the back half. And I want to keep it going,” he said in the pre-Citrus Bowl presser on December 28. “There’s no reason to leave. I feel like I got a lot more football left to play. Excited to still be a part of this team.”

With 13 players already heading towards the portal, Texas needs to replenish that talent as swiftly as possible.